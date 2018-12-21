So the shortest day came, and the year died,
And everywhere down the centuries of the snow-white world
Came people singing, dancing,
To drive the dark away.
They lighted candles in the winter trees;
They hung their homes with evergreen;
They burned beseeching fires all night long
To keep the year alive,
And when the new year’s sunshine blazed awake
They shouted, reveling.
Through all the frosty ages you can hear them
Echoing behind us – Listen!!
All the long echoes sing the same delight,
This shortest day,
As promise wakens in the sleeping land:
They carol, feast, give thanks,
And dearly love their friends,
And hope for peace.
And so do we, here, now,
This year and every year.
Welcome Yule!!
Welcome Yule!
This gorgeous and moving poem was written by fantasy writer Susan Cooper 40 years ago, for The Christmas Revels, an annual celebration of the Winter Solstice and holiday traditions that is celebrated in cities all over the country. These few lines perfectly capture the feelings that surrounded the turning of the year in ancient days, and those feeling, and the celebations that arose around them - including the realtively new annual recitation of this poem every year in numerous communities - still have power and resonance today.