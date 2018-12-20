The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of Dec. 10-16, 2018

In terms of which books Petaluma readers and gift-givers are snapping up at the local bookstore, we see a near carbon copy of the previous week, with Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” still in the No. 1 spot, once again followed by Scott Hess and John Sheehy’s “On a River Winding Home” (still No. 2) and Samin Nosrat’s “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” (still No. 3).

The rest of the list is not that different, with the exception of Oakland writer Tommy Orange’s “There There” leaping onto the list for the first time, taking over the No. 8 spot, and completing banishing Michael Lewis’ “The Fifth Risk,” which held last week’s No. 6 position and was expected to slowly rise over the next few weeks. Orange’s novel, about Native Americans living in the urban environment of Oakland, preparing in different ways with an upcoming “Pow Wow” gathering, has been earing great reviews and lots of press for Orange.

Meanwhile, over in the Kids and YA section, it’s more or less the same game of musical chairs, only with a bit more shifting at the top of the list and the complete disappearance of last week’s No. 1, Jon Agee’s “The Wall in the Middle of the Book.” Taking over the top spot is returning list-dweller “Juno Valentine and the Magical Shoes” by Eva Chen, absent from the top ten for a few weeks, but clearl dancing back into the minds and imaginations of young Petaluma readers.

FICTION &

NON-FICTION

1. ‘Becoming,’ written by Michelle Obama

2. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ by John Sheehy & Scott Hess

3. ‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,’ by Samin Nosrat

4. ‘Educated,’ written by Tara Westover

5. ‘Unsheltered,’ written by Barbara Kingsolver

6. ‘Ottolenghi Simple,’ by Yotam Ottolenghi

7. ‘Less,’ written by Andrew Sean Greer

8. ‘There There,’ by Tommy Orange

9. ‘California Field Atlas,’ by Obi Kauffman

10. ‘Calypso,’ written by David Sedaris

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Juno Valentine and the Magical Shoes,’ written by Eva Chen

2. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Meltdown,’ written by Jeff Kinney

3. ‘Dear Evan Hansen, by Val Emmich

4. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ by Mac Barnett

5. ‘Myth Match: A Fantastical Flipbook of Extraordinary Beasts,’ by Good Wives and Warriors

6. ‘Snowy Nap,’ written by Jan Brett

7. ‘How to Be a Lion,’ written by Ed Vere

8. ‘Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different,’ by Ben Brooks

9. ‘Herstory: 50 Women and Girls Who Shook Up the World,’ by Katherine Halligan

10. ‘Hilo: The Boy Who Crashed to Earth,’ written by Judd Winick

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)