Writing in reverse

It was while in Arizona at a writers retreat that Krista Gawronski finally understood how she was going to begin her new book.

The Petaluma author and philanthropist had already seen remarkable success with her first effort, “Soul Purpose: Finding the Courage to Fly,” an inspirational book placed by Amazon on its list of spiritual bestsellers. Creating it, Gawronski says, helped her develop a discipline for writing, and she soon realized she had at least one more book in her. But she was uncertain how to begin it, knowing only that she wanted this one to be significantly different from the last.

Finally, in Sedona, Arizona, after a day-long session that involved a visit to a sacred Buddhist site and a ritual requiring her to leave behind something of value on the altar, Gawronski says she experienced a profound moment of clarity in which a powerful memory from childhood suddenly returned to her.

“I hadn’t thought about it in years,” she acknowledges, scooting up to a table at Mr. Pickles, the Petaluma sandwich shop she owns and operates with her husband. “But I suddenly remembered being ten years old, sitting there looking at Highlights Magazine, doing one of the mazes. My dad was reading the paper and my mom was reading Better Homes Magazine, and I was hemming and hawing. And my dad said, ‘What’s the matter?’ He was kind of a gruff guy, and one of my biggest inspirations about how to be a leader. So he asked what was going on and I said, ‘I’m having trouble getting through this maze.’ My dad said, ‘Well, don’t you know that any strong leader or brave person has the courage to start a hard thing backwards?’ I didn’t understand it, at that moment, being so young, but that night in Arizona, thinking about the ritual that day, I remembered my dad, and suddenly realized, ‘I have to write this one from back to front. I have to write it backwards.’”

That’s why the book, ultimately dubbed “Be Good: A Heart-Centered Journey,” begins with chapter 16, “Hello Kind Soul” — in which she relates the story above — and then works its way back to the first chapter, “Dare to Shine … Change the World.”

“We’re here for one simple reason, and that’s to love,” Gawronski explains, asked to sum up the message of the book. “Some people get lost along the way. They get caught up in politics or media stuff, but I think it’s all just a distraction. Every time you do something good, something selfless, you change the energy of the world, and make it a better, kinder, more generous place. That’s what were here to do. I know that what I’m here to do, and hopefully, in telling this story, and sharing what I’ve learned, others will find their way to being the people they are born to be.”

Gawronski is best known locally as the founder of The Fabulous Women of Sonoma County, a nonprofit organization she created with the intention of organizing fundraising events for important community causes. Among its many projects is the annual Festival of Trees. Earlier this year, she stepped down from her role as president, and has been devoting more of her time to writing and speaking ever since. She’s also started a monthly meeting she calls “Dare to Shine,” designed to inspire attendees to set aside their personal roadblocks and self-imposed limits.