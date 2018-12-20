s
Writing in reverse

DAVID TEMPLETON
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | December 20, 2018, 8:01AM
| Updated 5 hours ago.
‘BE GOOD’

You can pick up a copy of Krista Gawronski’s “Be Good” at Mr. Pickles Sandwich Shop, 3100 Lakeville Hwy., and at Amy’s Hallmark Shop, 377 S McDowell Blvd.

It was while in Arizona at a writers retreat that Krista Gawronski finally understood how she was going to begin her new book.

The Petaluma author and philanthropist had already seen remarkable success with her first effort, “Soul Purpose: Finding the Courage to Fly,” an inspirational book placed by Amazon on its list of spiritual bestsellers. Creating it, Gawronski says, helped her develop a discipline for writing, and she soon realized she had at least one more book in her. But she was uncertain how to begin it, knowing only that she wanted this one to be significantly different from the last.

Finally, in Sedona, Arizona, after a day-long session that involved a visit to a sacred Buddhist site and a ritual requiring her to leave behind something of value on the altar, Gawronski says she experienced a profound moment of clarity in which a powerful memory from childhood suddenly returned to her.

“I hadn’t thought about it in years,” she acknowledges, scooting up to a table at Mr. Pickles, the Petaluma sandwich shop she owns and operates with her husband. “But I suddenly remembered being ten years old, sitting there looking at Highlights Magazine, doing one of the mazes. My dad was reading the paper and my mom was reading Better Homes Magazine, and I was hemming and hawing. And my dad said, ‘What’s the matter?’ He was kind of a gruff guy, and one of my biggest inspirations about how to be a leader. So he asked what was going on and I said, ‘I’m having trouble getting through this maze.’ My dad said, ‘Well, don’t you know that any strong leader or brave person has the courage to start a hard thing backwards?’ I didn’t understand it, at that moment, being so young, but that night in Arizona, thinking about the ritual that day, I remembered my dad, and suddenly realized, ‘I have to write this one from back to front. I have to write it backwards.’”

That’s why the book, ultimately dubbed “Be Good: A Heart-Centered Journey,” begins with chapter 16, “Hello Kind Soul” — in which she relates the story above — and then works its way back to the first chapter, “Dare to Shine … Change the World.”

“We’re here for one simple reason, and that’s to love,” Gawronski explains, asked to sum up the message of the book. “Some people get lost along the way. They get caught up in politics or media stuff, but I think it’s all just a distraction. Every time you do something good, something selfless, you change the energy of the world, and make it a better, kinder, more generous place. That’s what were here to do. I know that what I’m here to do, and hopefully, in telling this story, and sharing what I’ve learned, others will find their way to being the people they are born to be.”

Gawronski is best known locally as the founder of The Fabulous Women of Sonoma County, a nonprofit organization she created with the intention of organizing fundraising events for important community causes. Among its many projects is the annual Festival of Trees. Earlier this year, she stepped down from her role as president, and has been devoting more of her time to writing and speaking ever since. She’s also started a monthly meeting she calls “Dare to Shine,” designed to inspire attendees to set aside their personal roadblocks and self-imposed limits.

She’s also been working on getting “Be Good” ready for its release, which officially took place in the fall.

“This, to me, is one of the most important things I’ve ever been a part of,” says Gawronski, tapping her fingers on the cover of the book. With a laugh, she adds, “And I never thought of myself as a writer. Not until I suddenly found myself writing. I stumbled into it. That’s really true. I stumbled into writing the same way I stumbled into doing charity work.”

Gawronski, she admits, has become as dedicated to finding ways to serve the community as she has been dedicated to her family and her business, always looking for new ways to serve the community. For example, on the front counter near the cash register is brightly dedicated “giving tree,” festooned with angels, and an invitation to donate a bag of items to help homeless kids sleeping on the streets. According to an instruction sheet being handed out to interest folks, the bag should contain one blanket, a bundle of socks or slipper socks, a gift card in any amount (preferably for a grocery store), and a thank you card to a fireman or other first-responder.

“There are so many people without the basic needs,” Gawronski says of her inspiration to collect and distribute items to ward off cold and hunger. “I am going to be working with SAY, the Social Advocates for Youth, to get these items into the hands of homeless kids living out on the streets, kids in transition, kids who just need some love. I’m hoping to have a hundred, and I think I’ll get at least that., Every day someone is coming in with another bag of stuff.”

Originally set to end last week, she’s extended the project till the end of the year. According to Gawronski, once a person dedicates themselves to serving others, opportunities present themselves that they never noticed before.

“One minute you’re just out there, living your life, wondering what you are going to do to make that life matter, and the next minute you’re saying, ‘Oh wow! Look what I just found! I just found my life,’” she says. “That’s what happened with The Fabulous Women, and that’s what has happened with myself as a writer and a speaker. We all have the mindset that we want to be a good mother or father, a good friend or good neighbor or good citizen. But I think it’s a stretch for some to say, ‘How am I going to use my life to make some greater contribution?’ So when that happened to me, I took a look at what things I was good at, and one of those things was being able to bring people together, to organize block parties, or newsletters, and all of that.”

It was when a friend had a personal tragedy and needed immediate financial help that Gawronski decided to put those talents to use in throwing a benefit event for her friend. Out of that came The Fabulous Women. And from that experience, and everything she’s learned from it, came both of her books. Including the new one with the unorthodox end-before-beginning structure.

“The day we were getting ready to release the book on line, there was a holdup on Amazon,” she says. “My publisher called and said, ‘They don’t want to release the book. They think there’s something wrong with it because it starts with chapter 16.’”

Laughing, she says, “Which made me say, ‘Oh good! That means it hasn’t been done before.’ That means I’m on the right track. Just like my dad said all those years ago.”

