LAGUNITAS TO DONATE BEER REVENUE TO ALCHEMIA: On Thursday, Dec. 20, Lagunitas Brewing company will be donating one-dollar from ever beer purchased, all day long, to Alchemia, a nonprofit arts program for adults with developmental disabilities. With an art gallery and studio in downtown Petaluma, and other performance-based facilities in Santa Rosa and Novato, the organization recently staged its annual Winter Whoopdidoo show, titled “This is Me.” On Thursday, as part of Lagunitas’ weekly Beats Before Bed series, the students will be presenting an encore performance in the brewery’s beer garden, beginning at 8 p.m. It’s a heart-stirring show, with performers singing an array of moving songs, including the show-stopping “This is Me,” from the movie “The Greatest Showman.” Alchemia’s artistic director Liz Jahren is hoping to pack the place for the show, but one need not attend to help the organization, since the dollar-a-beer donations will take place all day long, from opening to close. Find out more at Alchemia.org.
PETALUMA’S TAMARA KLAMMER WILL BE PRODUCING FUNRAISER WITH JACKSON BROWN AND BONNIE RAITT: As the founder of Tapestry Productions, a 24-year-old Petaluma-based events company specializing in staging major fundraisers, Tamara Klammer has seen her share of celebrities, from Joan Baez to Ram Dass. Her clients have included the Bill Graham Foundation, KPFA radio, Earthdance Northern California, Camp Winnarainbow and MoveOn. She often works with Wavy Gravy’s SEVA Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to curing blindness in developing nations. It’s for SEVA that she is currently working on a major benefit concert to take place on January 12 in the East Bay, with appearances by Jackson Brown, Bonnie Raitt, Joan Osborn and Mickey Hart. Titled Sing Out for SEVA, the massive show – which Klammer is currently hard at work on pulling together – will take place at the Fox Theater in downtown Oakland. Tickets available at SEVA.org.
(Got an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton, david.templeton@arguscourier.com or call 707-776-8462)