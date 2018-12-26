A few words about December 31.

Director Gary Marshall’s star-studded 2011 film “New Year’s Eve” is as loved and adored today by its fans as it is disliked, scorned and mocked by everyone else.

Who cares?

Whether you like it or loathe it, the seven-year-old movie’s got one of the all-time great New Year’s Eve monologue ever put on film, uttered by Hilary Swank as a Times Square Alliance official discussing an electrical problem that could result in the famous ball not dropping on cue at midnight.

“It’s suspended there,” she says, “to remind us before we pop the champagne and celebrate the New Year, to stop and reflect on the year that has gone by. To remember both our triumphs and our missteps — our promises made, and broken. The times we opened ourselves up to great adventures — or closed ourselves down, for fear of getting hurt. Because that’s what New Year’s is all about — getting another chance. A chance to forgive, to do better, to do more, to give more, to love more. And stop worrying about ‘what if’ and start embracing what would be. So when that ball drops at midnight — and it will drop — let’s remember to be nice to each other, kind to each other. And not just tonight, but all year long.”

Those are good thoughts to hold in mind as we decide how to party our way through the ending of one year and into the beginning of another. Fortunately, local folks will find there are plenty of events, parties, concerts and attractions (from walks with dinosaurs to comedy extravaganzas) to give us a way to gather our loved ones and celebrate the metaphorical new beginning that a calendar change always represents.

Mark up your own soon-to-be obsolete calendars with some of the following year ending events, and start your new calendar with some of these items that will help kick off the new year.

JURASSIC QUEST

Friday, Dec. 28 - Monday, Dec. 31,

9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sonoma County Fairgrounds

What better way to mark the end of the year than in the company of enormous creatures that became extinct hundreds of thousands of years ago. Jurassic Quest is a travelling “exhibit” featuring a massive menagerie of more than 80 animatronic dinosaurs, all life-sized and programmed to roar, rumble, move and meander more-or-less like the real ones might have, long, long ago. There are also games, rides, crafts and activities for dinosaur-lovers of all ages. The really big show runs four days, through New Year’s Eve. Tickets $18-$20.

Want to know more? www.jurassicquest.com/events/santarosa-ca

CELEBRATION 2018

Monday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Elks Lodge 901

Petaluma’s Elks Lodge invites you to come join them and ring in the new year with a full dinner, live music by the band Hit ‘n Run, and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets $55. 2105 S. McDowell Blvd.

Want to know more? Elks901.org.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

WITH TOMMY CASTRO

Monday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Mystic Theatre

He’s Tommy Castro. His band is The Painkillers. He rocks. Happy New Year!

Want to know more?

MysticTheatre.com

NEW YEARS EVE GALA CONCERT