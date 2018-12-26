s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Holiday Roundup: Dinos, dancing and other stuff to do on New Year’s Eve

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
| December 26, 2018, 3:01PM
| Updated 8 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

A few words about December 31.

Director Gary Marshall’s star-studded 2011 film “New Year’s Eve” is as loved and adored today by its fans as it is disliked, scorned and mocked by everyone else.

Who cares?

Whether you like it or loathe it, the seven-year-old movie’s got one of the all-time great New Year’s Eve monologue ever put on film, uttered by Hilary Swank as a Times Square Alliance official discussing an electrical problem that could result in the famous ball not dropping on cue at midnight.

“It’s suspended there,” she says, “to remind us before we pop the champagne and celebrate the New Year, to stop and reflect on the year that has gone by. To remember both our triumphs and our missteps — our promises made, and broken. The times we opened ourselves up to great adventures — or closed ourselves down, for fear of getting hurt. Because that’s what New Year’s is all about — getting another chance. A chance to forgive, to do better, to do more, to give more, to love more. And stop worrying about ‘what if’ and start embracing what would be. So when that ball drops at midnight — and it will drop — let’s remember to be nice to each other, kind to each other. And not just tonight, but all year long.”

Those are good thoughts to hold in mind as we decide how to party our way through the ending of one year and into the beginning of another. Fortunately, local folks will find there are plenty of events, parties, concerts and attractions (from walks with dinosaurs to comedy extravaganzas) to give us a way to gather our loved ones and celebrate the metaphorical new beginning that a calendar change always represents.

Mark up your own soon-to-be obsolete calendars with some of the following year ending events, and start your new calendar with some of these items that will help kick off the new year.

JURASSIC QUEST

Friday, Dec. 28 - Monday, Dec. 31,

9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sonoma County Fairgrounds

What better way to mark the end of the year than in the company of enormous creatures that became extinct hundreds of thousands of years ago. Jurassic Quest is a travelling “exhibit” featuring a massive menagerie of more than 80 animatronic dinosaurs, all life-sized and programmed to roar, rumble, move and meander more-or-less like the real ones might have, long, long ago. There are also games, rides, crafts and activities for dinosaur-lovers of all ages. The really big show runs four days, through New Year’s Eve. Tickets $18-$20.

Want to know more? www.jurassicquest.com/events/santarosa-ca

CELEBRATION 2018

Monday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Elks Lodge 901

Petaluma’s Elks Lodge invites you to come join them and ring in the new year with a full dinner, live music by the band Hit ‘n Run, and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets $55. 2105 S. McDowell Blvd.

Want to know more? Elks901.org.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

WITH TOMMY CASTRO

Monday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Mystic Theatre

He’s Tommy Castro. His band is The Painkillers. He rocks. Happy New Year!

Want to know more?

MysticTheatre.com

NEW YEARS EVE GALA CONCERT

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma man breaks garage wall, flees through neighbors’ yards
Petaluma former model home on the market for $959,000
Top 10 Books: ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel, new ‘Dog Man’ tale on the list
Legal battle over bridge toll hikes may delay region’s transit upgrades
Sonoma County fire survivors rebuilding cedar log home in Mark West neighborhood

Monday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m.

Petaluma Museum

Enjoy the music of Bach, Schumann and Brahms as the Petaluma Museum and Sky Hill Cultural Alliance present the 10th annual New Year’s Eve concert, featuring violinist Nigel Armstrong and musicians from the San Francisco Symphony. Admission includes complimentary wine and cheeses. $50-$80.

Want to know more?

PetalumaMuseum.com

A NIGHT IN VIENNA BALL

Monday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m.

Hermann Sons Hall

Following the Museum’s annual New Year’s Eve concert (see previous item), attendees will step back in time for another major Petaluma tradition, as the museum presents its annual Night in Vienna dance and party. A gourmet buffet dinner will be followed by dancing to Strauss waltzes with a live orchestra.

Want to know more?

PetalumaMuseum.com

NEW YEARS EVE WITH

MRS. COLE PORTER

Monday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Cinnabar Theater

Cinnabar Theater’s annual New Year’s Eve party is one of the season’s best-loved end-of-year events. Includes a performance of ‘Love, Linda.’ Tickets $56-$75. 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd.

Want to know more?

CinnabarTheater.com.

NEW YEARS AT RED BRICK

Monday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Red Brick restaurant

The funk-fueled rock band Burnside will be headlining Red Brick’s big year end party, with plenty of extras and fun festivities planned to take partiers all the way to 2019. 101 Second St.

Want to know more? RedBrickRestaurant.com.

BIG FAT YEAR-END KISS-OFF

COMEDY SHOW

Friday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m., Sebastiani Theater, Sonoma; Saturday, Jan. 5, Raven Theater, Healdsburg

Acclaimed political comedian Will Durst leads a pack of seasoned comedians in his annual Big Fat Year-End Kiss-off Comedy Show. This year’s ensemble includes Johnny Steele, Debi Durst, Mike Bossier, Arthur Gaus and Mari Magaloni. The road-tested smorgasbord of comedic clowns promise to bring plenty of laughs and lunacy.

Want to know more? WillDurst.com.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma man breaks garage wall, flees through neighbors’ yards
Petaluma former model home on the market for $959,000
Top 10 Books: ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel, new ‘Dog Man’ tale on the list
Trojans and Gauchos have a chance to play for unofficial state baseball championship
Your Weekend: Four full days of stuff to do
Amid budget crisis, Petaluma looks at tax measures
Casa Grande senior signs to play baseball at UC Davis
No question, the Salvation Army puts the merry in Christmas