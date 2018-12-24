s
Toolin’ Around Town: Gasoline, sports and community service

HARLAN OSBORNE
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | December 24, 2018, 8:15AM
It’s been 50 years since Chevron Corporation approached service station owner Jim Lutz to discuss relocating his business from the southwest corner of Payran and Washington streets to a site on East Washington Street east of Highway 101. At first, Jim was apprehensive about making the move to Petaluma’s growing east side, fearing there wouldn’t be enough vehicle traffic to support a full-service gas station.

He needn’t have worried.

The east side was expanding so rapidly that in 1972, Petaluma passed a landmark growth initiative, limiting residential development to 500 units per year. Jim and business partner Hoot Kreger — who’d recently opened Kreger’s Chevron Service at 2 Petaluma Boulevard South — had been operating Petaluma Standard Service together since 1961. For Lutz, the timing seemed right and he accepted the offer.

The move was welcomed by many, including his son Dan, who began pumping gas for his father at the old station when he was 14. When not in school or playing sports, the athletically gifted Dan was a full-time employee. When Jim retired many years later, he turned the business over to Dan, who continued it until 2017, making Lutz Chevron, at 56 years, the longest family owned service station in Petaluma history.

“My father never really retired,” said Dan, “he just didn’t work anymore. At first my mother was reluctant for me to take over the station, but later she thanked me for it.”

A three-sport star athlete for Casa Grande High School’s first graduating class in 1975, Dan planned to be a physical education teacher and high school sports coach, a goal he partially achieved by coaching and working as a high school football official for 27 years before retiring in 2015.

A native of South Dakota, Jim had joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served as an Embassy guard in Stuttgart, Germany, where he met his future wife Norma, a Minnesota girl, working for the State Department. They married in Munich in 1956. After moving to the Bay Area, where Jim Lutz managed a Chevron station in Black Point, they moved to Petaluma in 1960, where they raised their four children Tim, Dan, Paula and Pam.

Norma Lutz was working as the manager’s secretary at American Trust Savings when her husband opened Petaluma Standard Service. She later became a secretary at Casa Grande High School.

At Casa Grande, Dan played quarterback before switching to halfback his senior year where he was named to the all-Sonoma County League team and played in the Marin-Sonoma All-Star Bowl. He played guard on Casa’s basketball squad and pitched for the Gauchos baseball team.

Later he played freshman baseball at University of Pacific, pitched for College of Marin as a sophomore and finished up as a two-year starter at Humboldt State where he obtained his degree in physical education in 1979. He received his teaching credential from Sonoma State but, before applying for a teaching position, decided to help his father at the service station.

To fulfill his passion for sports, Dan returned to Casa Grande where he coached freshman football, JV football, girls’ JV basketball and JV baseball before becoming varsity baseball coach.

“The highlight for me was getting to coach against my good friend Frank Wright, who was my ninth grade math teacher and frosh baseball coach,” said Dan.

He found a way to stay on the playing field by joining the North Bay Officials Association in 1988, as a football umpire. For the next 27 years, he officiated at high school football games, often alongside Wright, who was a referee. In 2007, he was selected to work the Division III state football championship game in Carson, California. His final game was the North Coast Section championship game in 2015.

In 1988 Chevron Corporation bigwigs advised Dan and his father they were about to become a convenience store and self-service gas station, with no more working on cars. Jim was doubtful about the move, which included a name change to Lutz Chevron. But, Dan said, “From the first day we converted over, we sold twice as much gas. In 1992 we expanded the size of the store and again in 1997. Although I had to learn a completely new business, it was great for us.”

He and his wife Laurie have been married for 37 years and raised three sons. Laurie worked as a secretary at Casa Grande for eight years and is the librarian at Penngrove School.

(Harlan Osborne’s ‘Toolin’ Around Town’ runs every other week. You can contact him at harlan@sonic.net)

