Toolin’ Around Town: Gasoline, sports and community service

It’s been 50 years since Chevron Corporation approached service station owner Jim Lutz to discuss relocating his business from the southwest corner of Payran and Washington streets to a site on East Washington Street east of Highway 101. At first, Jim was apprehensive about making the move to Petaluma’s growing east side, fearing there wouldn’t be enough vehicle traffic to support a full-service gas station.

He needn’t have worried.

The east side was expanding so rapidly that in 1972, Petaluma passed a landmark growth initiative, limiting residential development to 500 units per year. Jim and business partner Hoot Kreger — who’d recently opened Kreger’s Chevron Service at 2 Petaluma Boulevard South — had been operating Petaluma Standard Service together since 1961. For Lutz, the timing seemed right and he accepted the offer.

The move was welcomed by many, including his son Dan, who began pumping gas for his father at the old station when he was 14. When not in school or playing sports, the athletically gifted Dan was a full-time employee. When Jim retired many years later, he turned the business over to Dan, who continued it until 2017, making Lutz Chevron, at 56 years, the longest family owned service station in Petaluma history.

“My father never really retired,” said Dan, “he just didn’t work anymore. At first my mother was reluctant for me to take over the station, but later she thanked me for it.”

A three-sport star athlete for Casa Grande High School’s first graduating class in 1975, Dan planned to be a physical education teacher and high school sports coach, a goal he partially achieved by coaching and working as a high school football official for 27 years before retiring in 2015.

A native of South Dakota, Jim had joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served as an Embassy guard in Stuttgart, Germany, where he met his future wife Norma, a Minnesota girl, working for the State Department. They married in Munich in 1956. After moving to the Bay Area, where Jim Lutz managed a Chevron station in Black Point, they moved to Petaluma in 1960, where they raised their four children Tim, Dan, Paula and Pam.

Norma Lutz was working as the manager’s secretary at American Trust Savings when her husband opened Petaluma Standard Service. She later became a secretary at Casa Grande High School.

At Casa Grande, Dan played quarterback before switching to halfback his senior year where he was named to the all-Sonoma County League team and played in the Marin-Sonoma All-Star Bowl. He played guard on Casa’s basketball squad and pitched for the Gauchos baseball team.

Later he played freshman baseball at University of Pacific, pitched for College of Marin as a sophomore and finished up as a two-year starter at Humboldt State where he obtained his degree in physical education in 1979. He received his teaching credential from Sonoma State but, before applying for a teaching position, decided to help his father at the service station.

To fulfill his passion for sports, Dan returned to Casa Grande where he coached freshman football, JV football, girls’ JV basketball and JV baseball before becoming varsity baseball coach.

“The highlight for me was getting to coach against my good friend Frank Wright, who was my ninth grade math teacher and frosh baseball coach,” said Dan.