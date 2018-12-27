THURSDAY

SLIMMY B

Slimmy B is known to fans of rap music as a member of the group SOB X RBE, as well as being an impressive solo rap artist. The band consists of four childhood friends, including Slimmy, Daboii, Lul G, and Yhung T.O. In 2017, Slimmy released his first album, “Problem Child” which comprised 16 singles. He’ll be appearing at the Phoenix along with KingRod. 8 p.m. $25. The Phoenix Theatre, 21 E. Washing-ton St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

FRIDAY

THE ENGLISH BEAT

Founded in Birmingham, England in the late 70s, The English Beat were among the first bands to incorporate Ska into their tunes, creating a sound known as 2 Tone, blending reggae rhythms and harmonics with elements of punk, pop, soul, New Wave and Latin music. Known in England as simply The Beat, and in Australia as The British Beat, the band broke up in the 80s, then re-formed in 2006, after which founding member Dave Wakeling headed to the U.S. to form an American version of The English Beat, and both Beats have been going strong ever since. Catch Wakeling and company this weekend at The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.). $30 general seating. Mys-ticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

RIVERTOWN

SKIFFLERS

Petaluma’s celebrated and wildly popular own Rivertown Skifflers blend the goofball pleasures of a skiffle band (washboards, kazoos, and other music making oddities) with lyrics that tickle the brain and coax smiles onto face. Lagunitas Brewing Company. 3 p.m. Lagunitas.com.

CHIME TRAVELERS

Rick Kelly and Jay Lewallen are acoustic guitar players with classic vocal harmonies reminiscent of the 60s and 70s. Their performances feature a variety of songs from artists like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Doors and The Eagles. Their goal is to remind listeners of the emotion and memories the aforementioned era’s evoked. Red Brick, 101 2nd St. 7 p.m. No Cover. redbrickrestaurants.com.

EZ STREET

Fueled by a shared desire to play a variety of music with like-minded musicians, Joe Mangione, Joe Morrow, John Speer, and Carol & Kevin Tonelli formed EZ Street in the Spring of 2017. With influences from The Beatles to The Eagles and beyond, EZ Street loves bringing audiences classic rock, blues and more, for their dancing & listening pleasure. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway. 8:30 p.m. $8. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

‘DIE HARD’

Yippy Kay Yay. Marking the 30th anniversary of what some call the greatest Christmas movie ever made, our local movie theater brings Bruce Willis’ “Die Hard” back to the big screen, as part of its weekly Flashback Cinema series. It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve watched it on T.V. You know you want to see that final Hans Gruber moment — and the whole big, loud, funny, entertaining thing — up on the big screen again, in all of its ridiculous glory. 200 C St. 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. The film re-peats at the same times on Wednesday, Jan. 2.