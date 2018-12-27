s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Petaluma’s Past: The hottest corner in town

SKIP SOMMER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | December 27, 2018, 3:01PM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

It was 120 years ago, in 1899, that the world was on the brink of a new century, and Petaluma was raring to go.

Our population was just 3,800 then, and progress in every area was robust. Our poultry industry was thriving as ranchers realized that raising chickens (unlike field crops) wasn’t dependent upon seasons to be profitable. Our river was dredged that year (really?), new buildings and homes were springing up, and something called “the automobile” had just begun to make its presence known. Our Petaluma Daily Courier editor D.W. Ravenscroft forecast the bold new technological future with these words.

“The adoption of the horseless carriage will first induce good roads. It is cheaper than a wagon and team, and when idle, consumes nothing. It will remain with us permanently, for some years.”

Sage advice. D.W. also liked the idea that the auto might be good competition to the existing railroad monopoly on moving freight.

Petaluma’s Queen Anne Victorian structure, now standing on the corner of Kentucky and Washington Street, was built that year by Mrs. Angela Canepa, whose husband, Giovanni, had passed away just six months prior. The new building replaced the long standing Washington Stable and Livery business on that site, which was seeing the new “automobile” writing on the wall.

Mrs. Canepa lived only a few doors up the hill at 223 Kentucky Street, and she had pledged to carry on the good investment strategies of her deceased husband. The Canepa home had been constructed in the Italianate style, featuring large overhanging eaves with brackets, fish scale shingles and bay windows with tall narrow openings. Angela wanted to carry that architectural style into the commercial structures she planned to build. Her sizeable fortune, founded in the gold fields by Giovanni, was to be invested in Petaluma real estate.

The new building on Kentucky and Washington would sport a large rounded turret with a “witch‘s cap” roof, over-hanging eaves and second floor bay windows with leaded glass. A white marble entrance would adorn the corner. It was to be topped off with a flag pole at the roof’s peak.

The building has been well maintained thru the years and is still one of Petaluma’s most attractive commercial structures.

It hadn’t escaped Mrs. Canepa that by investing in commercial buildings that were only one block from home, she would be able to monitor her tenancies without having to haul out her buggy and harness her horse to get there. She was to become even wealthier, eventually owning many houses and the entire “Canepa Block” on Kentucky Street. Courier editor Ravenscroft stated in December of 1899, “The Canepa Block is said to be one of the finest structures in Northern California.”

In 1907, Petaluma’s Harry Herold’s Young-Herold Drug Company moved into the Canepa Building, as a tenant. At that time, this retail frontage was one of the hottest in town, and the Young-Herold druggists wanted the Petaluma Valley to know they “meant business.” They became the very first in Petaluma to have a telephone (dial “Main 10”).

It has occurred to this writer that if you are the only telephone in town, who is going to call you? I assume, it took a while for this new-fangled “telephone thing” to catch on. Interestingly, telephone No. 2 was purchased by Fanny Brown for her house of ill repute on C and First Street.

Most Popular Stories
Camp fire victims find homes in Petaluma for holidays
Petaluma man’s family disputes police account that he charged officers, injuring them
Where to dine this New Year's Eve
Theater Review: ‘Love Linda’ at Cinnabar
20 things people who grew up in 1960s Sonoma County will remember

Our firehouse got phone No. 3.

Talk about planned progress.

The Young-Herold druggists featured something called “Herold’s Compound,” described as a “new innovation to make sore feet feel glad.” The druggists went the extra advertising mile by printing that “feel glad” phrase on dance cards to be distributed in local dance halls. The ranch laddies, coming into town for a Saturday night frolic, would be sure to know where to go the day-after for what the druggists promised was “the magic wand of foot comfort.”

It is fascinating to this writer that the current tenant in the Herold Building on Kentucky is “Jessie Jing’s Pampered Feet” massage.

My own favorite ad from the Young-Herold Drug Company, however, was for “Knoxit Globules.” The druggists promised they would “cure inflammation of the nose, throat and urinary organs, as well as coughs, colds, headache and malaria, with no bad effects!” I’m positive that President Teddy Roosevelt, who was at that same time dealing with a scourge of malaria during construction of the Panama Canal, would have given a lot to discover our Petaluma Globule Cure.

Harry Herold became the sole owner of his drug company and purchased the Canepa Block building from Mrs. Canepa in 1923. He continued to run the pharmacy until his death in 1932. Herold’s biggest competitors had been The Tuttle Drug Company (established in 1880). That building at 132 Keller St. is now vacant. The Gossage Drug Company (established in 1929 by William Naye and Paul Elmore) and O’Neil’s Drugs (established in 1910 at #7 and #9 Petaluma Blvd.). That location is now occupied by Nicole’s Boutique and Naturally Happy Feet & Fingernails.

Seems to be a “footsie” kind of theme here.

All four of those family-operated pharmacies are gone today, replaced by large national drug chains.

Harry Herold had flourished, and he built himself a fine home on C Street as evidence.

The great building on Kentucky that he bought from Angela still carries Harry’s name, as well as his advertisement, painted upon the bricks facing Washington Street.

“Herold Drug Company, Dispensible Druggists.”

One wonders if Harry had meant to say “Dispensing Druggists.”

The upper level of the building, with its big bay windows, is now leased to offices. And by the by, in case you wondered what the Food and Drug Administration was doing about all this, don’t bother asking for “Knoxit Globules” or “Herold’s Compound” anywhere today.

They were banned long ago.

(Skip Sommer, historian, is an honorary member of the Petaluma Historical Museum and Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipsommer@hotmail.com)

Most Popular Stories
Camp fire victims find homes in Petaluma for holidays
Petaluma man’s family disputes police account that he charged officers, injuring them
Petaluma Profile: Healing the world through music
Where to dine this New Year's Eve
3 holiday adult beverages to try in Petaluma
20 things people who grew up in 1960s Sonoma County will remember
Petaluma’s Past: The hottest corner in town
Photos: Here’s what a Swedish Julbord looks like in Petaluma