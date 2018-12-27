Petaluma’s Past: The hottest corner in town

It was 120 years ago, in 1899, that the world was on the brink of a new century, and Petaluma was raring to go.

Our population was just 3,800 then, and progress in every area was robust. Our poultry industry was thriving as ranchers realized that raising chickens (unlike field crops) wasn’t dependent upon seasons to be profitable. Our river was dredged that year (really?), new buildings and homes were springing up, and something called “the automobile” had just begun to make its presence known. Our Petaluma Daily Courier editor D.W. Ravenscroft forecast the bold new technological future with these words.

“The adoption of the horseless carriage will first induce good roads. It is cheaper than a wagon and team, and when idle, consumes nothing. It will remain with us permanently, for some years.”

Sage advice. D.W. also liked the idea that the auto might be good competition to the existing railroad monopoly on moving freight.

Petaluma’s Queen Anne Victorian structure, now standing on the corner of Kentucky and Washington Street, was built that year by Mrs. Angela Canepa, whose husband, Giovanni, had passed away just six months prior. The new building replaced the long standing Washington Stable and Livery business on that site, which was seeing the new “automobile” writing on the wall.

Mrs. Canepa lived only a few doors up the hill at 223 Kentucky Street, and she had pledged to carry on the good investment strategies of her deceased husband. The Canepa home had been constructed in the Italianate style, featuring large overhanging eaves with brackets, fish scale shingles and bay windows with tall narrow openings. Angela wanted to carry that architectural style into the commercial structures she planned to build. Her sizeable fortune, founded in the gold fields by Giovanni, was to be invested in Petaluma real estate.

The new building on Kentucky and Washington would sport a large rounded turret with a “witch‘s cap” roof, over-hanging eaves and second floor bay windows with leaded glass. A white marble entrance would adorn the corner. It was to be topped off with a flag pole at the roof’s peak.

The building has been well maintained thru the years and is still one of Petaluma’s most attractive commercial structures.

It hadn’t escaped Mrs. Canepa that by investing in commercial buildings that were only one block from home, she would be able to monitor her tenancies without having to haul out her buggy and harness her horse to get there. She was to become even wealthier, eventually owning many houses and the entire “Canepa Block” on Kentucky Street. Courier editor Ravenscroft stated in December of 1899, “The Canepa Block is said to be one of the finest structures in Northern California.”

In 1907, Petaluma’s Harry Herold’s Young-Herold Drug Company moved into the Canepa Building, as a tenant. At that time, this retail frontage was one of the hottest in town, and the Young-Herold druggists wanted the Petaluma Valley to know they “meant business.” They became the very first in Petaluma to have a telephone (dial “Main 10”).

It has occurred to this writer that if you are the only telephone in town, who is going to call you? I assume, it took a while for this new-fangled “telephone thing” to catch on. Interestingly, telephone No. 2 was purchased by Fanny Brown for her house of ill repute on C and First Street.