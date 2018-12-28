There was a time when Christmas, at the cinema, saw mostly thoughtful, quiet, Oscar-targeted dramas and splashy historical and/or literary epics. Things have changed of late, and this year has brought a noticeable slate of big, noisy, crowd-pleasing blockbusters of the kind we used to only see during the summer. Right now, they include the steam-punk action adventure “Mortal Engines,” the “Transform-ers” prequel “Bumblebee,” and a little comic book movie about an underwater superhero.

“Aquaman,” the latest DC Comic film to attempt to match Marvel’s success, was directed by James Wan, and features Jason Momoa (“Game of Thrones”) as Arthur Curry, a reluctant hero who is half human and half Atlantean. In this origin story, the land-dwelling Curry is approached by Atlantis-born Mera (Amber Heard), who encourages him to return to the ocean to stop a coming war against the sea-polluting humans.

‘AQUAMAN’ (PG-13)

Reviewer: Alexa Chipman

“Aquaman” is visually spectacular, to the point of sensory overload during battle sequences. I did not know where to look, from shimmering seahorse armored knights to unearthly Trench creatures, which are given full justice from the terrifying comic book illustrations.

The scattered concept ranges from happy-go-lucky romantic comedy — such as Mera accidentally eating a bouquet of roses, because she has never seen land food — to pointing out the tragedy of ongoing ocean pollution.

Despite its flaws, the film left me smiling at its nacho level of cheesiness, with a cocky hero, nonstop glittering action sequences, and fearless female warriors. Its upbeat, fairytale vibe is a positive way to end the year.

At a younger age, I would have gone straight out to the backyard to play with a pretend trident after experiencing this undersea adventure. “Aquaman” has a naïve magic to it.

(Suggested emojis: Thumbs up, Smiling Happy Face)