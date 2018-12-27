s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Volunteer-powered Arts Center opens new show

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | December 27, 2018, 12:01AM
| Updated 6 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

PLANNING TO GO

What: Petaluma Arts Center Member Exhibition

When: The show run Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Jan. 12

Where: The Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St.

Admission: General $5, Seniors, students, military and teachers $4

Information: PetalumaArtsCenter.org

From the vibrant array of painting, photographs and sculptures currently on view at the Petaluma Arts Center, one would never know that less than six months ago, many in the community feared the 10-year-old institution was about to shut its doors.

“Day-to-day operations at the Arts Center are going surprisingly, wonderfully well,” says Sandy Rozmarin, President of the Board and acting Executive Director. While admitting that the nonprofit organization has been in triage mode after a financial crisis that led the organization to let all of its already small paid staff go, Rozmarin says that the Art Center’s transition into an all-volunteer organization has been going far smoother than might have been the case. “Our volunteers are doing remarkable work, as you can see from the current exhibition, which was put together by a wonderful group of women, all volunteers, who did a truly remarkable job.”

She points out that since letting its previous Executive Director Delfin Vigil go in July the Arts Center has remained open, and has continued to present all of its planned exhibitions, and even managed to organize a number of short pop-up shows and ancillary events and fundraisers.

“A show like our current one, our annual Member’s Show, is a large undertaking,” she points out, “and it required quite a few people to make it happen. It’s quite a large show, and it’s been doing very well. In fact, it’s changing all the time, because people keep buying pieces, and then we ask the artist who sold the piece to replace it with another.”

The show has been going so well, says Board member David Powers, that a few art collectors have seen their favorite pieces get snapped up before they can write their own check.

“Two pieces I wanted to buy were purchased before could buy them,” he says with a laugh.

In addition to Rozmarin’s efforts and the board’s reinvigorated emphasis on building the center’s volunteer base, Powers himself has been working hard to recruit volunteers to assist with marketing, social media campaigns, website upkeep and publicity.

“We can always use more volunteers,” he says. “We’ve done very well at recruiting people with a strong interest area around installation of exhibitions. We can always use more volunteers in the gallery, and all kinds of other positions. But promoting the Petaluma Arts Center is a key proority, letting people know we are still fulfilling our mission to put great art and interesting exhibitions up for the public to enjoy.”

The current members show is a strong example of that, he says. With over 100 pieces on display, it’s a good illustration of the fact that, not only is the center holding steady, its membership — and the center does depend on a thriving group of dues-paying members — are a talented group of artists and supporters who take an active role in the center in a number of ways.

In fact, growing the number of members along with the pool of volunteers is one of the Arts Center’s big goals for 2019, along with expanding its education programs, and hosting a wider spectrum of arts and entertainment events.

That, of course, along with presenting more art shows. A high level of excitement is already building for the next show, an exhibition of paintings of national parks by Petaluma artist Mary Fassbinder.

PLANNING TO GO

What: Petaluma Arts Center Member Exhibition

When: The show run Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Jan. 12

Where: The Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St.

Admission: General $5, Seniors, students, military and teachers $4

Information: PetalumaArtsCenter.org

Most Popular Stories
Top 10 Books: ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel, new ‘Dog Man’ tale on the list
Your Weekend: Four full days of stuff to do
Petaluma former model home on the market for $959,000
Trojans and Gauchos have a chance to play for unofficial state baseball championship
Petaluma man breaks garage wall, flees through neighbors’ yards

“We have a lot of plans for the future,” says Rozmarin. “We’re not saying the next year or two are going to be easy, but with the help of the community, our volunteers and our members, we definitely do feel the Petaluma Arts Center has a future, and a bright, exciting one.”

Most Popular Stories
Top 10 Books: ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel, new ‘Dog Man’ tale on the list
Trojans and Gauchos have a chance to play for unofficial state baseball championship
Volunteer-powered Arts Center opens new show
Amid budget crisis, Petaluma looks at tax measures
Your Weekend: Four full days of stuff to do
No question, the Salvation Army puts the merry in Christmas
Sonoma County fire survivors rebuilding cedar log home in Mark West neighborhood
Petaluma former model home on the market for $959,000