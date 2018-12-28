Flashback Cinema Series announces films for first part of 2019: Having proven to be an extremely popular weekly attraction at our local Boulevard Cinema, Cinema West is continuing its Flashback Cinema series, in which classic old films are screened at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays. After one last 2017 screening this weekend — the beloved action thriller “Die Hard” — the list of upcoming films will include James Cameron’s 1987 action-horror classic “Aliens” (screening Jan. 6 and 9), the 1939 epic “Gone With the Wind” (Jan. 13 and 16), 2004’s “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (Jan. 20 and 23), the goofball comedy “My Cousin Vinnie” (January 27 and 30), which won an Oscar for Marisa Tomei in 1993, and the 1955 big screen adaptation of Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” (Feb. 3 and 6). The theater tends to announce its Flashback schedule every six weeks or so, at the theater and online at Cinamewest.com.

Major Donors honored by Rotary: A number of local Rotary club members have recently been recognized as “Major Donors,” a designation given to those who’ve established through large donations their ongoing support of the Rotary Foundation and other Rotary programs. The members so designated are Leland Fishman, David Hansen and Garrett Hill, all longstanding members of Petaluma Sunrise Rotary. According to Barbara Spangler, Sunrise Rotary Governor, each of the named members has donated at least $10,000 to the Rotary Foundation. The Foundation has, over the years, raised more than $3 billion dollars to, according to a press release, “advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through the improvement of health, the support of education, and the alleviation of poverty.”

“For many years,” writes Kurt Schau, President of Sunrise Rotary, “these club members have participated in Rotary community service projects benefitting children, mothers and families in need right here in Sonoma County. Today, we’re honored to recognize them for their personal financial contributions over multiple years. These individuals are leaders in our community, who routinely share their time, talent and treasures to make our community a better place for all of us.”

