(The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of Dec. 17-24, 2018)
The week before Christmas, at our local bookstore, appears to be roughly a carbon copy of the week before that, as Copperfield’s saw little change in its top ten in the final week of gift-buying. For the fifth consecutive week, Michele Obama’s “Becoming” and Scott Hess and John Sheehy’s “On a Rive Winding Home” took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, while recent releases from Yotam Ottolenghi, Barbrara Kingsolver, Samin Nosrat, Tommy Orange, Michael Lewis and Tara Westover slightly reorganized their previous positions on the list. The only newcomers, taking the No. 9 and No. 10 spots, are George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood: 300 Years Before a Game of Thrones,” a knotty and byzantine collection of prequel stories and genealogies primarily of interest to fans of the bestselling book and T.V. series, and Noah Yuval Harari’s “21 Lessons for the 21st Century,” in which the author of “Sapiens” takes a hard look at the big issues currently facing the human species.
On the kids and young adults list, one particularly welcome new release has landed directly on the top spot. It’s Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,” another in the series of Dog Man books from the author-illustrator of “Captain Underpants.”
FICTION & NON-FICTION
1. ‘Becoming.’ By Michelle Obama
2. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ by Scott Hess & John Sheehy
3. ‘Ottolenghi Simple,’ by Yotam Ottolenghi
4. ‘Unsheltered,’ by Barbara Kingsolver
5. ‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,’ by Samin Nosrat
6. ‘There There,’ by Tommy Orange
7. ‘Educated,’ by Tara Westover
8. ‘The Fifth Risk,’ by Michael Lewis
9. ‘Fire & Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones,’ by George R.R. Martin
10. ‘21 Lessons for the 21st Century,’ by Noah Yuval Harari
KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS
1. ‘Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,’ by Dav Pilkey
2. ‘Kid Beowulf: The Blood-Bound Oath,’ by Alexis Farjado
3. ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ by Val Emmich
4. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Meltdown,’ by Jeff Kinney
5. ‘How to Be a Lion,’ by Ed Vere
6. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ by Mac Barnett
7. ‘The Wonky Donkey,’ by Craig Smith
8. ‘Snowy Nap,’ by Jan Brett
9. ‘Amulet: Stonekeeper,’ by Kazu Kibuishi
10. ‘Let’s Find Momo!’ by Andrew Knapp
(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)