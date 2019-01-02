THURSDAY
ROJO
A.K.A. Robert Joseph, this multifaceted performer is best known for the open mic nights he hosts elsewhere in town. But catch his act as a solo performer in the gorgeous, supremely classy environment of Rosen’s 256 North. 7:30 p.m. No cover. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 256North.com.
FRIDAY
PHOENIX
PRO WRESTLING
“Wrestling,” explained the legendary Jesse Ventura, “is ballet with violence.” If that sounds fun, come on down to the Phoenix Theater for its monthly exhibition of mighty, muscular, body-slamming beauty. 21 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. $2-$10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.
POYNTLYSS SISTARS
The super-powered, high energy, fully costumed and choreographed dance band known as the Poyntlyss Sistars (and doesn’t your internet search engine LOVE the spelling of that name!) return to Red Brick for an evening of exceptionally good-feeling rock-fueled happiness. Red Brick, 101 Second St. 7 p.m. No cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com
SATURDAY
RAGTAG SULLIVAN
Inspired by the great blues-rock and jazz-funk bands of the 60s and 70s, Ragtag Sullivan Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 3 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.
FOG SWAMP
Based in San Francisco, Fog Swamp is an outstanding musical congregation of players from around the Bay Area, brought together in rock-and-roll synchronicity to play original swamp rock tunes in the style of Creedence. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway. 8:30 p.m. $8.
TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.
SUNDAY
‘ALIENS’
Boulevard Cinema kicks off another year of its wildly popular Flashback series of movies with a big screen exhibition of James Cameron’s “Aliens,” the deliriously awesome, action-packed sequel to Ridley Scott’s “Alien.” Boulevard Cinema, 200 C St. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Repeats at the same times on Wednesday, Jan. 9.
Cinemawest.com.
ALAN EARLY
Saxophonist Alan Early divides his time between Sonoma County and his other home in Finland, home of reindeer and shamans. And he plays music on stages large and small in both parts of the world.
Catch the jazz master and his local band at the Aqus Café, 198 H St. 7 p.m. No cover.
Aqus.com.