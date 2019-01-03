COMEDY NIGHT AT

GRIFFO DISTILLERY

Comic Maronzio Vance (“Lopez,” Comedy Central) is known for his dry wit and sharp observations of the absurdity of life. On Friday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m., he’ll be headlining Griffo Distillery’s first Comedy Night of 2019, along with comedians Ed Greer and Emily Catalano. The event will be hosted by Chad Opitz. Specialty cocktails will be available before the show. 1320 Scott St. Suite A. $20 (advance), $25 (at the door). Griffodistillery.com/events.

TAIZE SERVICE

Named for a Christian community in France, a Taize service is built around silent meditation and “contemplative chant,” with live musical accompaniment. St. John’s Episcopal Church hosts a Taize service the first Friday of every month, from 7 to 8 p.m., September through May. The first Taize of 2019 takes place on Jan. 4. A $10 donation is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. 40 5th St.

RIVERTOWN POETS

The popular monthly poetry-focused get-together continues, taking place on the first Monday of every month at Aqus Café, from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. January’s gathering on Monday, the 7th will feature readings by Kathleen McClung and William O’Daly, followed by a poetry open-mic (signups begin at 5:45). McClung is an award-winning poet and teacher, and is the author of “The Typists Play Monopoly” and “Almost the Rowboat.” O’Daly is an acclaimed poet (“The Whale in the Web” and other books) and a multiply-published translator of works by Pablo Neruda. 198 H St. Free. Aqus.com.

‘ANTELOPE WOMAN’

BOOK DISCUSSION

This month’s meeting of the Petaluma Library’s Brown Bag Book Discussion group will be focused on Louise Erdrich’s “Antelope Woman.’ The 1998 novel (originally titled “The Antelope Wife”) is a brilliant drama-fantasy inspired by Apache mythology. The group meets Tuesday, Jan. 8, from noon to 1 p.m., and every second Tuesday throughout the year. In February, the chosen book will be Jane Harper’s “The Dry,” to be discussed on Tuesday, Feb. 5. 100 Fairgrounds Dr.

WOMEN IN BUSINESS

On Wednesday, Jan. 9, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce presents its monthly Women in Business breakfast, at The Palms Grill, 100 S. McDowell Blvd. Held on the second Wednesday of every month, the event features a no-host breakfast and a talk by an inspirational businesswoman in the community. This month’s speaker is Jane McMaster’s of Attention Focus Coaching, who will be discussing ways to create a personal roadmap to success. Cmdev.petalumachamber.biz/events.

MAGICIAN MIKE

With a presentation titled “Magician Mike’s Winter Magic Show,” the enigmatic and charming local slight-of-hand practitioner honors the changing of the seasons with a series of tricks and tales designed to illuminate the time of shorter days and colder nights. It’s free. Saturday, Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. 100 Fairgrounds Dr.

BERNARD HEALEY ART

SHOW RECEPTION

With his new exhibition of paintings spanning over fifty years of artistry, painter Bernard Healey will be at Petaluma’s Gallery One on Saturday, Jan. 19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., for an artist’s reception celebrating the expansive show at the venerable downtown gallery. The exhibition runs from Jan. 9 to Feb. 18. 209 Western Ave. PetalumaGalleryOne.com.