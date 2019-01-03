Helping Out: In Petaluma, it’s the season for crab-feed fundraisers

This is the Argus-Courier’s bi-weekly calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based non-profits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

SENHOR SANTA CRISTO SOCIETY’S PORTUGESE CRAB FEED

Saturday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m.

Petaluma Holy Ghost/Portuguese Hall

WHO DOES IT HELP? This festive annual event ends with a night of dancing (8 p.m. to midnight), but begins with hot and cold crab, garlic bread, salad and pasta, and wine on the table. 4649 Bodega Ave. $50 general, $25 for kids ages 6-12.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Senhor Santa Cristo Society is one of Petaluma’s oldest religious organizations.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To reserve a seat call Cindy Machado at 762-8521.

PETALUMA 7-11 LIONS CLUB

Saturday, Jan. 19, 5 p.m.

Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building

WHO DOES IT HELP? The evening begins with cocktails (no host), then dinner at 6 p.m. Following the feast is an array of raffles, with Petaluma Pete on hand to tickle the ivories for your listening enjoy-ment. The Veteran’s Building is at 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S. Cost is $50 general.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Lions, an international service organization, offers financial support to many local organizations, largely focusing on helping people living with sight and hearing issues.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are available at Brownpapertickets.com or by calling Ron Hammer at 763-0564 or John Clithero at 765-1245.

DUNHAM SCHOOL

Saturday, Jan. 26, 5:30 p.m.

Hermann Sons Hall

WHO DOES IT HELP? A full crab feast, starting at 5:30 p.m., with a large silent auction and a live auction, too. Hermann Sons Hall is at 860 Western Ave. Cost is $55 general.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds directly benefit all the students at Dunham School and Dunham Charter School by providing enrichment programs, including drama, gardening, music and arts.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets available at the Dunham School office, 4111 Roblar Road, or at dunhamsd.org.

RANCHO ADOBE FIREFIGHTER’S ASSOCIATION

Saturday, Jan. 26, 6 p.m.

Penngrove Community Clubhouse

WHO DOES IT HELP? The annual event includes a full crab dinner, which starts at 6 p.m., with dancing to follow. The Penngrove Community Clubhouse is located at 385 Woodward Ave. $60 general.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Rancho Adobe Firefighter’s Association is committed to protecting lives and property through emergency response, preparedness, community education and fire prevention. Find out more at rancho-adobe-fire.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are available at the Penngrove Fire Station.

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

Saturday, Jan. 26, 5:30 p.m.

Lucchesi Park Clubhouse

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A silent auction and photo booth await those present when the doors open to this lavish annual benefit event. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., and a live auction – plus the festival annual “crowning of King Crab” – will begin at 7:30 p.m. Music and dancing will kick off at 9 p.m. The clubhouse is located at 320 N. McDowell Blvd. $75 per person, or $95 with an unlimited beer-and-wine bracelet.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The mission of the Petaluma Boys & Girls Club is to enable all young people, espe-cially those who need help the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citi-zens. Learn more at Bgccsc.org/petaluma.