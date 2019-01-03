Petaluma doctor travels the globe, camera in hand

“If you ask me what the three favorite things I’ve ever seen in my life are, I’d first have to tell you about Antarctica, where I used to work every year as a doctor on scientific expeditions.”

So states Dr. Steven Garren, happily flipping through pages and pages of striking photos he’s taken over the last few decades, each one a testament to his envy-provoking experience as a surgeon and ship’s doctor. Though his primary career has been as a plastic surgeon, Garren has carefully balanced his chosen vocation with a love for travelling. He discovered early on that in volunteering as a surgeon in remote parts of the globe, or as a ship’s doctor on oceangoing expeditions, he could practice his skillset while also meeting people and seeing things most of the rest of us never get to see. Along the way, he developed a knack for performing surgeries on monkeys and orangutans, and as such has vis-ited animal sanctuaries and wildlife preservation from Japan to Borneo to Texas.

“Orangutans are a lot nicer than people,” Garren remarks with a laugh.

But back to Antarctica.

“On one of my trips, I was on a Russian helicopter, and we were going to see emperor penguins on this little island,” he recalls, flipping through several striking Antarctic shots, including pictures of penguins, a Russian icebreaker vessel he once served on, and some eerie, floating icebergs.

“It was called Snow Hill island. We took off, went out and saw the penguins, and coming back, there was this low layer of clouds, and these rays of sun were coming through certain places in the clouds, hitting these blue icebergs out on the water. I didn’t even take pictures. I said, ‘I can’t take pictures through the helicopter glass. But this is the most gorgeous thing I’ve ever seen in my life.’ So that was number one favorite thing I’ve ever seen.”

Number two, he points out, flipping to another series of photos, was a lava lake in Ethiopia.

“It’s called Erta Ale, you have to walk miles to get to it,” he says. “It’s a magnificent thing, just an incredible spectacle.”

Garren, in addition to being a first-rate photographer, is clearly a born storyteller.

After a short conversational tangent about his friend Stanley White - the former L.A. homicide officer who arrested Charles Manson (and once shot off his own left testicle during a drug raid) - he promptly leapfrogs from another tangent about volcanoes, to another about ships sunken during WWII, with further ancillary discussions of white sharks, the U.S.S. Indianapolis, and the stuntman who served as Richard Dreyfus’ body double on “Jaws.”

“His name was Carl and he was a dwarf,” Garren says with a smile, “to make the shark look bigger.”

For the record, Garren never does get to what his number three favorite thing is.

That’s just what happens when you have as many stories to tell as he does.

“I tend to ramble a bit,” he says with a smile.

Now a resident of Petaluma, Garren says he spent many years working in Santa Fe, New Mexico, but moved to Northern California a few years ago, having found that Petaluma is the perfect spot to re-turn to between trips. He hopes to publish his photos in book form, and is currently at work on at least two different book projects. One will be a broad collection of photos from around the world, and one will focus on hands, from those of the many people he’s met, to the hands of gorillas, monkeys and orangutans.