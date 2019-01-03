s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Petaluma doctor travels the globe, camera in hand

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | January 3, 2019, 8:37AM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

“If you ask me what the three favorite things I’ve ever seen in my life are, I’d first have to tell you about Antarctica, where I used to work every year as a doctor on scientific expeditions.”

So states Dr. Steven Garren, happily flipping through pages and pages of striking photos he’s taken over the last few decades, each one a testament to his envy-provoking experience as a surgeon and ship’s doctor. Though his primary career has been as a plastic surgeon, Garren has carefully balanced his chosen vocation with a love for travelling. He discovered early on that in volunteering as a surgeon in remote parts of the globe, or as a ship’s doctor on oceangoing expeditions, he could practice his skillset while also meeting people and seeing things most of the rest of us never get to see. Along the way, he developed a knack for performing surgeries on monkeys and orangutans, and as such has vis-ited animal sanctuaries and wildlife preservation from Japan to Borneo to Texas.

“Orangutans are a lot nicer than people,” Garren remarks with a laugh.

But back to Antarctica.

“On one of my trips, I was on a Russian helicopter, and we were going to see emperor penguins on this little island,” he recalls, flipping through several striking Antarctic shots, including pictures of penguins, a Russian icebreaker vessel he once served on, and some eerie, floating icebergs.

“It was called Snow Hill island. We took off, went out and saw the penguins, and coming back, there was this low layer of clouds, and these rays of sun were coming through certain places in the clouds, hitting these blue icebergs out on the water. I didn’t even take pictures. I said, ‘I can’t take pictures through the helicopter glass. But this is the most gorgeous thing I’ve ever seen in my life.’ So that was number one favorite thing I’ve ever seen.”

Number two, he points out, flipping to another series of photos, was a lava lake in Ethiopia.

“It’s called Erta Ale, you have to walk miles to get to it,” he says. “It’s a magnificent thing, just an incredible spectacle.”

Garren, in addition to being a first-rate photographer, is clearly a born storyteller.

After a short conversational tangent about his friend Stanley White - the former L.A. homicide officer who arrested Charles Manson (and once shot off his own left testicle during a drug raid) - he promptly leapfrogs from another tangent about volcanoes, to another about ships sunken during WWII, with further ancillary discussions of white sharks, the U.S.S. Indianapolis, and the stuntman who served as Richard Dreyfus’ body double on “Jaws.”

“His name was Carl and he was a dwarf,” Garren says with a smile, “to make the shark look bigger.”

For the record, Garren never does get to what his number three favorite thing is.

That’s just what happens when you have as many stories to tell as he does.

“I tend to ramble a bit,” he says with a smile.

Now a resident of Petaluma, Garren says he spent many years working in Santa Fe, New Mexico, but moved to Northern California a few years ago, having found that Petaluma is the perfect spot to re-turn to between trips. He hopes to publish his photos in book form, and is currently at work on at least two different book projects. One will be a broad collection of photos from around the world, and one will focus on hands, from those of the many people he’s met, to the hands of gorillas, monkeys and orangutans.

Most Popular Stories
Lawsuit over ‘sickening odor’ of pot farm dismissed
More housing coming to Petaluma in the new year
Helping Out: In Petaluma, it’s the season for crab-feed fundraisers
Petaluma doctor travels the globe, camera in hand
2 arrested in brutal downtown Petaluma attack caught on video

“I’ve been fascinated with hands for years,” Garren says, adding that he went back to school at one point to learn more about surgery on hands, skills he’s put to use in rural hospitals in Africa, animal sanctuaries, and elsewhere. “There’s a skeleton of a woman who died thousands of years ago in Africa,” he says. “I know the researcher who found the skeleton, and I hope to take some pictures of her hands sometime soon.”

While pointing out another series of photos he shot of a reunion on the island of Iwo Jima, attended by many of the soldiers who survived the famous battle there in WWII, Garren – slipping back into storyteller mode - gives a quick history of the battle, immediately seguing into another tale about the fates of some of those soldiers, then on to a discussion of Doolittle raid over Tokyo. He has pictures of that reunion, too. Garren then skips to an additional side-discussion of the movie “Pearl Harbor,” the addictive appeal of photographing solar eclipses, and the impact of palm oil farming on the orangutan population of Borneo. Oh, and also a bit about adventurer Michael Rockefeller, who disappeared in 1961 off the coast of New Guinea.

“I once met a Javanese guy named Lexmono Santoso,” he says. “He knew these people who knew the tribe that ate Michael Rockefeller. I guess if you go to as many different places as I’ve gone, and you meet as many different people as I do, you end up hearing a lot of amazing things. I guess that’s part of why I love it so much.”

(Contact David at david.templeton@arguscourier.com or call him at 776-8462)

Most Popular Stories
Lawsuit over ‘sickening odor’ of pot farm dismissed
More housing coming to Petaluma in the new year
Petaluma doctor travels the globe, camera in hand
2 arrested in brutal downtown Petaluma attack caught on video
Helping Out: In Petaluma, it’s the season for crab-feed fundraisers
Out and About in Petaluma
50 years of Henny Penny includes two bomb scares, a few hold ups, a shooting and a stabbing
Man suspected of DUI after passing out in drive-through at Petaluma Taco Bell