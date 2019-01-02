Culture Junkie: Looking back on a year of plays, movies, music and ‘Frankenstein: The Ballet’

Being a voracious consumer of “pop culture” (which these days includes categories once considered actual “non-pop” culture), I tend to be somewhat omnivorous in terms of the entertainment I partake in. As I now look back on the last twelve months, my own personal cultural landscape of 2018 includes not just movies, plays, concerts, CDs and television shows, but also operas, ballets, books, formal lectures, comedy shows, storytelling events and (being an arts journalist) even a few red carpet interviews at film festivals. And because we live in an area so rich and bursting with artistic expression and opportunity, that landscape (geographically speaking) has occasionally taken me beyond the borders of Sonoma County to wherever a promising theatrical, musical or cinematic adventure might await.

I’m not alone in this, of course.

Which is why, whether taking a seat at Cinnabar Theater, or standing in line for a movie at the Mill Valley Film Festival, or traipsing the streets of Ashland, Oregon for the annual Shakespeare Festival, I frequently run into other people from right here in Petaluma.

Clearly, the designation “culture junkie” applies to plenty of you as well.

This being the start of a new year, it is traditional to produce a list of those cultural events (whether inside or outside an actual theater) that stand out to me, personally, as the brightest and best of all of my various entertainment-seeking adventures. I now reveal my favorite movies, plays, concerts and related “moments,” in chronological order.

“Manahatta” and “Henry V” – Though the Oregon Shakespeare Festival is often thought of as a summertime event, the truth is, it actually launches every year in the spring, when crowds are smaller and restaurants are easier to get reservations in. The downside is the weather, which can sometimes make the six-hour drive to Ashland a bit additionally exciting. Last February, on opening weekend, the weather was perfect, as were two of the shows that opened the festival. In staging Shakespeare’s “Henry V,” director Rosa Joshi, took the bard’s tale of war and its costs and turned it into a beautiful and brilliant, deeply personal exploration of humanity pushed to its limits. I may never forget the way Joshi used red fabric to illustrate the deaths of characters large and small, piling up on the small Thomas Theater stage as young Henry’s bloody battles carry him across France. Likewise, Mary Kathryn Nagle’s stunning “Manahatta” – about the history of Manhattan and the Native Americans from whom the region was very deliberately stolen – was an unforgettable, gorgeously staged drama that’s stuck with me for almost a year now. Careening from the 1600s to the recent past, the play, impeccably directed by Laurie Woolery, cleverly compared the Wall Street collapse of 2008 with the machinations of the Dutch settlers who “bought” Manahatta (the area’s original name) and then built a real wall to keep its rightful original residents out (thus “Wall Street”). Taken together, these two dramas prove why theater is still a vital, living force of provocation and change, and why so many of us continue to annual take that drive up to Oregon.

“Frankenstein: the Ballet” – Mary Shelley’s shocking horror story might not seem like a logical choice to turn into a ballet, but in March, San Francisco Ballet staged a reprise of its 2017 hit, with choreographer Liam Scarlett’s mesmerizing adaptation. Featuring outstanding special effects and costumes, and alternately epic and intimate choreography, the story of a science student and the creature he builds from dead bodies was not just visually and musically dazzling. It was heartbreakingly emotional, and deeply, courageously humane.