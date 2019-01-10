MAGICIAN MIKE

With a presentation titled “Magician Mike’s Winter Magic Show,” the enigmatic and charming local slight-of-hand practitioner honors the changing of the seasons with a series of tricks and tales designed to illuminate this time of shorter days and colder nights. It’s free. Saturday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Sonomalibrary.org/locations/petaluma-regional-library.

WINTER ART SHOW

Three artists representing an array of styles and disciplines will be showcased as part of the 2019 Winter Art Show at Riverfront Art Gallery, 132 N. Petaluma Blvd. “Different Perspectives” features the works of arial photographer Brian Cluer and photographer Alexis Greenberg. Michele Rosett’s acrylic paintings make up her “Water’s Edge” show. All three artists will be present for an opening night reception on Saturday, Jan. 12, from 5-8 p.m. The reception will include live California-Mexican music by Los Gu’achis, plus Sonoma County wines and flavorful snacks. The exhibit will continue through March 3, on Wednesday, Thursdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. RiverfrontArtGallery.com.

‘MUSIC MAN’ SINGALONG

Few movie musicals boast as many familiar hit tunes as the 1962 film adaptation of Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man.” If you love (and know all the words to) such songs as “Good Night, My Someone,” “76 Trombones,” “Wells Fargo Wagon,” “Till There Was You,” “Trouble,” “Shipoopi,” “Pick-a-Little” and “Gary, Indiana,” then come on down to the Petaluma Historical Museum for a special singalong screening of the beloved film. The free event includes a pre-show “warmup” performance by the River Town Voices, with popcorn, snacks and refreshments available for purchase. There will even be an old-fashioned cartoon before the main event. Sunday, Jan. 13, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.com.

‘GEOMETRICAL SHAPES’ IN NATURE

The January gathering of the Petaluma Garden Club, on Monday, Jan. 14, will be anchored by a presentation titled “The Significance of Geometrical Shapes in Nature,” featuring Paola Tonelli. She will describe a mathematical pattern known as the Fibonacci Sequence, which appears in such natural forms as sunflowers, pineapples, artichokes, pinecones, and even in the behavior of bees. There is no charge to attend the meeting, which takes place at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd., beginning at 9:30 a.m. Coffee and snacks will be available.

FOOD ADDICTS IN RECOVERY

Community members struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating, bulimia and other types of obsession with food are invited to drop in on a meeting of Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12 Step program open to anyone wishing to change the way they addictively or unhealthily eat. The local group meets on Tuesdays at Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, from 9:30-11 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

TRIVIA AND PIZZA

Among the many local trivia contests that take place in and around Petaluma, one happens weekly on the East Side of town at Round Table Pizza, Wednesday nights from 7-9 p.m. The family-friendly event includes trivia questions in a wide array of categories, and is open to existing teams and those looking to play with others. 227 S. McDowell Blvd.