THURSDAY

MAN MAN

The widely acclaimed, wildly inventive, slightly weird (call it avant-garde) rock band from Los Angeles has been compared to acts like Captain Beefheart and The Residents, though such groups actually sound nothing like MAN MAN. The point is, it’s hard to pin the sound down, but it’s definitely … have we used the word ‘weird’ yet? Well, weird is good, and MAN MAN, in our opinion, are great. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $14-$16. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

DEATH METAL DODGEBALL

The Phoenix Theater is ground zero for this massive gathering of hardcore death metal bands with awesome names, including Parasitic Ejaculation, Profits of Doom, Logistic Slaughter, Trecelence, Wurm Flesh and Hemotoxin. 21 E. Washington St. 7:30 p.m. $10-$13. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

TSONOMA

According to the Sonoma County- based band known as Tsonoma, their name was borrowed from the Miwok and Pomo word for the “Valley of the Moon.” In other words, this local band is really, really local, they love being local, and they often sing about local people, places and things. You can see them for yourself at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. 8:30 p.m. $8. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SATURDAY

THE ACROSONICS

In 2018, the local newspapers named The Acrosonics the best jazz band in the North Bay, and their cult-like legion of followers agree. If you’ve not yet caught the fever, allow yourself to be exposed to The Acrosonics at Red Brick, 101 Second St. 7 p.m. No cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

JINX JONES

Among the top rockabilly guitarists alive, Jinx Jones has blazed a fiery trail with scorching, guitar-picking licks that have astonished such fans as Chrissy Hynde of “The Pretenders.” Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell. 3 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

SUNDAY

‘GONE WITH THE WIND’

Considered by many to be among the best-ever examples of big screen, cinematic artistry, the massive, 60-year-old 1939 epic “Gone With the Wind” will be screened at the Boulevard Cinema in all of its cinematographic glory, by which we mean, every last one of its three hours, forty-five minutes. There will be an intermission, ‘cause that’s how movies used to roll, part of the point of Flashback Cinema, the series of which this screening is a proud (and very, very long) part. Insert “give-a-damn” joke here. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film will be screened again at those same times on Wednesday, Jan. 16. Cinemawest.com.

DAVE EGGERS & MOKHTAR

ALKHANSHALI

Petaluma’s Literacyworks nonprofit presents the bestselling author Dave Eggers in conversation with Mokhtar Alkhanshali, the fascinating subject of Eggers’ new biographical book “Monk of Mokha.” The event will take place at the Veterans Memorial Building, at 3 p.m. The $25 tickets include a copy of the book, or two tickets and one book for $35. Literacyworks.org or at Copperfield’s book store.