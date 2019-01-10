BATHTUBS PROJECT TO OFFER SNEAK PEEK AND MEET-UP WITH ARTIST: This Saturday, Jan. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., artist Brian Goggin and the Petaluma Public Art Committee will host a community gathering on Water Street. Art enthusiasts, interested citizens and other local opinion-givers will have an opportunity to “walk through” the commissioned artist’s updated plans for “A Fine Balance,” the much-discussed art installation commonly an unofficially known as “The Bathtubs.” During the event, Goggin and committee members will show off the intended “footprint” of the project, which will stretch along the Petaluma Riverfront Plaza. A display of materials and “concept drawings” will be part of the presentation, with an opportunity to meet Goggin face-to-face. A full description of the project, with drawings and statements by Goggin, can be viewed at FineBalance.art. For those unavailable to attend on Saturday, an event summary will be posted on the Petaluma city website the week after the gathering. You can see it at CityofPetaluma.net.

BOB SCHULTE, SECOND OLDEST WWII VET IN THE COUNTY, PASSES AWAY: Robert “Bob” Schulte, a onetime Commander in the United States Naval Reserve, passed away in Petaluma on November 19, 2018, at the age of 96. Schulte was born July 29, 1922, and leaves his wife Jerry, to whom he was married for 53 years, plus his daughter Carol and his sons Tom, Gary and Don. Schulte also leaves seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was a veteran of WWII.

“The Veterans of Foreign Wars tell me he was the Second oldest surviving WWII veteran in Sonoma County, at the time of his death,” notes his daughter Carol.

Services for Schulte will be held on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 1 p.m., at United Church of Christ, 825 Middlefield Drive in Petaluma.

HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR TO SPEAK IN PETALUMA: Mrs. Marthe Cohn, 98, of Southern California, will speak in Petaluma on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at SRJC’s Ellis Auditorium. She’ll be describing her experiences as a member of the French First Army’s intelligence service, for which she frequently slipped behind enemy lines during WWII, intercepting inside information about Nazi troop movements. Born into an Orthodox Jewish family, Cohn is the author of “Behind Enemy Lines: The True Story of a French Jewish Spy in Nazi Germany.” At the age of 80, Cohn was awarded France’s Medaille Militaire, the country’s highest military honor. The presentation begins at 7 p.m., and will be sponsored by the SRJC and Petaluma’s Chabad Jewish Center. For information, go to JewishPetaluma.com.

