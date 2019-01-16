THURSDAY

CORB LUND

Alt-country musician Corb Lund comes to Petaluma all the way from Alberta, Canada, where he grew up in a rodeo-roping, cattle ranching family with a mighty fondness for good old country music. Lund will be joined on the Mystic stage by singer-songwriter Branson Anderson and the local duo The Easy Leaves. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 a.m. $15-$18. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

THE CROSSWORD SHOW

ACROSS. 1. Stand-up _____s.

Five letters.

DOWN 1. An alphabet-based

game popular in many

newspapers. Nine letters.

Combining one of America’s favorite pastimes with some of the best comedians in the business, Zach Sherwin’s “The Crossword Show” is a live (and lively) stage event in which standup comics crack jokes while competing to solve a crossword puzzle in real time. Produced by Petaluma’s Blond Medicine, the show will feature comics Bethany Van Delft (“The Moth”), Francesca Fiorentini (“Newsbroke”) and Natasha Muse (“2 Dope Queens”), hosted by Sherwin, who’s been seen on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Epic Rap Battles of History”). Keller Street CoWork, 140 Keller St. 6:30 p.m. $15-$20. KellerStreetCowork.com.

THE SIDE MEN

As seasoned as a bottle of scotch recovered from the wreckage of the world’s coolest and jazziest pirate ship, the six members of The Sideman have centuries of combined experience on stage, supporting some of the best and most famous performers in the world. Set sail for Red Brick (101 Second St.), and see for yourself what Peter Welker, Cliff Hugo, Steve Steinberg, Todd Tribble, Ruben Valtierra and Morris Acevedo sound like as Petaluma’s most maximally skilled musical ensemble. 7 p.m. No cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

PAUL THORN

The blues-singing son of a Mississippi preacher, Paul Thorn is equal parts sexy and soulful, sacred and profane. With such original songs as the Gospel-tinged “Keep Holdin’ On,” covers of prayer-meetin’-ready standards like “Jesus Gonna Make Up My Dyin’ Bed,” not to mention the crowd-pleasing barnburner “It’s a Great Day to Whup Somebody’s Ass,” Thorn comes to the Mystic Theater ready to lead a slightly unpredictable rock ‘n roll revival. Thorn even has a sweet-and-swampy new album (“Don’t Let the Devil Ride”) that’s winning the acclaimed Americana master the best critical notices of his career. Alice Drinks the Kool-Aid will open the show. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $25. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

HOME SICK 2

A daylong festival of music, the second-annual Home Sick extravaganza is once again “curated” by the members of Rohnert Park’s punk band Ceremony. In addition to them, the eclectic parade of performers is as follows, in no particular order: Cold Cave, Tamaryn, Iron Lung, Krimewatch, Choir Boy, Uniform, Mary Lattimore, Fearing and one other we can’t print in a family newspaper but it’s something like C.R.A.P. only with different letters, and it rhymes with “fit.” Anyway, this is going to be a massive conclave of high-decibel musical mayhem. The Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St., from 3 p.m. to midnight, $40. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

JUNK PARLOR

Some bands defy description. Oakland’s Junk Parlor is the opposite. It’s so much fun trying to put words to this unique ensemble’s singular sound, most writers run out of word space before they’re done downloading all of their thoughts. We’ll just say that Junk Parlor (coming to Petaluma’s Lagunitas Brewing Company as a final warmup to their appearance at the great, weird Tim Burton-esque Edwardian Ball in SF) blend unearthed Eastern-European folk tunes with soul-rattling, Beat Movement-inflected poetry, exotic-erotic belly dance rhythms, ‘50s-style Rock ‘n’ Roll and ridiculously rowdy Ramones-flavored punk. In other words, the circus has come to town. 3 p.m. No cover. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd.