LONG-TERM CARE & INSURANCE

Deciding whether-or-not to purchase long-term care insurance is a complex puzzle of pros, cons, legal mumbo-jumbo and complicated considerations of all kinds. According to Petaluma’s Village Network nonprofit, more than half of today’s 65-year-olds will require long-term care at some point. To help, Village Network will host a free panel discussion titled “Does Long-Term Care Insurance Make Sense for You?” Saturday, Jan. 19, from 2-3:30 p.m., at the Petaluma Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

BIRDS & BOXES

No, this one has nothing to do with that terrifying Netflix movie with Sandra Bullock and her kids wearing blindfolds. Rangers at Tolay Lake Regional Park will be helping visitors build actual bird boxes, designed to give our feathered friends a nice, safe place to dwell and do bird-stuff this coming nesting season. Sunday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Ln. Children eight-and-older are invited to participate, but must be accompanied by an adult.

BERNARD HEALEY & HIS ART SHOW

Celebrating a new exhibition of paintings spanning over 50 years of artistry, painter Bernard Healey will be at Petaluma’s Gallery One on Saturday, Jan. 19, from 5-7 p.m., for an artist’s reception. 209 Western Ave. The exhibition runs through Feb. 18. PetalumaGalleryOne.com.

CHILDREN & ANXIETY

What should you do when your child has their “worry volume” turned up so loud they can’t focus on anything but their fears and anxieties? Parents of kids with crippling anxiety are invited to attend a presentation (and potluck dinner) titled “Making Mountains Out of Mole Hills: How to Help Your Anxious Child.” Sponsored by Santa Rosa Center for Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, the presentation will take place at Loma Vista Immersion Academy, 209 Maria Dr., in the school library. Wednesday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share, childcare and interpretation will be provided.

PORTS & CHEESES

Sonoma Portworks continues its popular Post Holiday Blues events, with pairings of delicious Portworks wines (Petit Sirah, Petit Verdot and Norton ports) and delectable blue cheeses (Holiday “blues,” get it?). There are two more dates remaining for the free drop-in tasting sessions. Sunday, Jan. 20, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 26, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 613 Second St. Portworks.com.

COMICS & LUMACON

Petaluma’s insanely popular, wildly colorful celebration of comics, graphic novels and pop cultural fan-focused fun returns to the Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 26. In addition to appearances by top authors and local teen comic artists, the sprawling event features a cos-play parade, comic-themed crafts, art displays, a room filled with Legos, a Magic: The Gathering tournament, all sorts of fun things to see, buy and eat, plus talks and workshops all day long. Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lumacon.net

ADDICTION & RECOVERY

Community members struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating, bulimia and all manner of food obsession are invited to drop in on a meeting of Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step program open to anyone wishing to change the way they addictively or unhealthily eat.

The local group meets on Tuesdays at Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, from 9:30-11 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

ARTS & SCIENCES & MAKER FAIRE