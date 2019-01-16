s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Out and About

| January 16, 2019, 12:03PM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

LONG-TERM CARE & INSURANCE

Deciding whether-or-not to purchase long-term care insurance is a complex puzzle of pros, cons, legal mumbo-jumbo and complicated considerations of all kinds. According to Petaluma’s Village Network nonprofit, more than half of today’s 65-year-olds will require long-term care at some point. To help, Village Network will host a free panel discussion titled “Does Long-Term Care Insurance Make Sense for You?” Saturday, Jan. 19, from 2-3:30 p.m., at the Petaluma Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

BIRDS & BOXES

No, this one has nothing to do with that terrifying Netflix movie with Sandra Bullock and her kids wearing blindfolds. Rangers at Tolay Lake Regional Park will be helping visitors build actual bird boxes, designed to give our feathered friends a nice, safe place to dwell and do bird-stuff this coming nesting season. Sunday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Ln. Children eight-and-older are invited to participate, but must be accompanied by an adult.

BERNARD HEALEY & HIS ART SHOW

Celebrating a new exhibition of paintings spanning over 50 years of artistry, painter Bernard Healey will be at Petaluma’s Gallery One on Saturday, Jan. 19, from 5-7 p.m., for an artist’s reception. 209 Western Ave. The exhibition runs through Feb. 18. PetalumaGalleryOne.com.

CHILDREN & ANXIETY

What should you do when your child has their “worry volume” turned up so loud they can’t focus on anything but their fears and anxieties? Parents of kids with crippling anxiety are invited to attend a presentation (and potluck dinner) titled “Making Mountains Out of Mole Hills: How to Help Your Anxious Child.” Sponsored by Santa Rosa Center for Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, the presentation will take place at Loma Vista Immersion Academy, 209 Maria Dr., in the school library. Wednesday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share, childcare and interpretation will be provided.

PORTS & CHEESES

Sonoma Portworks continues its popular Post Holiday Blues events, with pairings of delicious Portworks wines (Petit Sirah, Petit Verdot and Norton ports) and delectable blue cheeses (Holiday “blues,” get it?). There are two more dates remaining for the free drop-in tasting sessions. Sunday, Jan. 20, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 26, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 613 Second St. Portworks.com.

COMICS & LUMACON

Petaluma’s insanely popular, wildly colorful celebration of comics, graphic novels and pop cultural fan-focused fun returns to the Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 26. In addition to appearances by top authors and local teen comic artists, the sprawling event features a cos-play parade, comic-themed crafts, art displays, a room filled with Legos, a Magic: The Gathering tournament, all sorts of fun things to see, buy and eat, plus talks and workshops all day long. Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lumacon.net

ADDICTION & RECOVERY

Community members struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating, bulimia and all manner of food obsession are invited to drop in on a meeting of Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step program open to anyone wishing to change the way they addictively or unhealthily eat.

The local group meets on Tuesdays at Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, from 9:30-11 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

ARTS & SCIENCES & MAKER FAIRE

Most Popular Stories
Flash flood watch issued ahead of what could be the strongest storm of the year
Beyond dinner and a movie: Readers’ favorite Sonoma County date spots
Women’s March coming to Petaluma
Did you feel it? Quake wakes up Bay Area
Bodega Bay event celebrates chowder

On Jan. 26, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., River Montessori presents its annual Maker Faire, featuring a number of hands-on art-and-science explorations for kids and families. 3880 Cypress Dr. Suggested donation $7. RiverMontessoriCharter.org.

Most Popular Stories
Flash flood watch issued ahead of what could be the strongest storm of the year
Beyond dinner and a movie: Readers’ favorite Sonoma County date spots
The Buzz: Petaluma’s next ‘public art’ creator
Women’s March coming to Petaluma
Fassbinder brings it home
Did you feel it? Quake wakes up Bay Area
Giants’ Tim Flannery brings bluegrass band to the Mystic
Helping Out: fundraisers and benefits