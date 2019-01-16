It’s been 37 years since Gloria Robinson was honored as Petaluma’s Citizen of the Year. And although she just celebrated her 77th birthday, she happily says she’s only, “Slowing down a little bit.”

Robinson was born and raised in Miami, in what she describes as an all black community with all black schools and stores.

“The only white people I met were the milkman and the insurance salesman,” she says. “I drove to California when I was 19 with my husband-to-be, his brother, my future sister-in law and my first born. I got married in San Francisco and now have four kids, four grands, and two great-grands.”

Robinson chuckles as she recalls how she ended up in Petaluma.

“In 1971, it was a place where we could afford to buy a home, but I came here kicking and screaming,” she admits. “I’m a city-girl, and I didn’t want to go to the country. But the realtor showed us several homes including a nice place on McDowell not far from the Church of the Nazarene.” That institution has since been relocated to Old Adobe Rd. Adds Robinson, “My children went to public schools from kindergarten to high school, and were often the only African-American in their classes.”

Not one to sit idly by, Robinson soon became active in community organizations.

“I worked full time as the dietary supervisor at Petaluma Convalescent Hospital, but I still made room to be an assistant den mother and Brownie leader, Junior High PTA vice-president and elementary school President,” she recalls. From Toastmasters, she became accustomed to speaking in front of groups, and in addition to church work, she joined the Petaluma Woman’s Club, the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club, the NAACP, and became a member of the CETA (Federal job training program) Advisory Board.”

In 1978, a very busy year for Robinson, she co-founded Petaluma Blacks for Community Development (PBCD) and served on the SCPEO Board of directors (Sonoma County People For Economic Development). Supervisor Helen Putnam appointed her to the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women. A year later, Robinson served on the Sonoma County Grand Jury.

“It was like going back to school to learn how democracy works in our community,” she says. “Hard work, but worth it.”

In addition to support from Helen Putnam, Robinson acknowledges the encouragement she received from many others.

“Joe Rapoport, the chicken farmer and self-described ‘Jewish Radical,’ took me to Santa Rosa for my first NAACP meeting,” she says. “Afterwards, he looked at me and asked, ‘If not you, then who?’ ”

Robinson credits Rev. James Coffee, of Santa Rosa’s Community Baptist Church, for her involvement with the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The event continues “proud and strong” with the upcoming “Love In Action” multicultural event titled “The Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. — What Does It Mean to You?” to be held Sunday evening, Jan. 20, at the Santa Rosa High School Auditorium.

Also a former Petaluma Parks and Recreation commissioner, Robinson is currently the Board Vice President of Petaluma Health Center, but admits she has cut down a little bit.

“It’s time for the next generation to take the reins,” she allows. “Which is why I asked Faith Ross to join the Museum Board when I stepped down.”