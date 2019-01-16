Giants’ Tim Flannery brings bluegrass band to the Mystic

And some of those songs really were.

“I’m always writing songs, and I always have,” Flannery says. “All through high school, all through college, I was writing and I was singing. And then when I took off to chase my baseball dreams, I just brought my guitar along with me. In our family, we never knew you had to choose between baseball and music. When people asked me about that, questioned how I could be focused on playing baseball if I was also thinking about music, I always said, ‘I’ll choose between baseball and music when you choose between water and air.’ I don’t know about you, but I have to have both.”

Signed by the Padres in 1978 at the age of 21, Flannery played in the minors for a few years, occasionally getting called up to play with the Padres, for which he played his first full season in 1982. He stayed with the team until his retirement in 1989. For the next few years, he managed and coached minor league teams in Spokane, Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga, but returned to the Padres in 1996 as manager Bruce Bochy’s third base coach. In 2007, when Bochy was named as the new skipper of the San Francisco Giants, Flannery made the move with him, and ended up assisting the Giants throughout the next eight years, participating in three World Series wins.

Through it all, Flannery wrote songs, performing wherever he could in the off seasons.

“In 1996, I think, I recorded my first record,” he says, noting that he’s since released an additional twelve albums, with another due out this April. With a laugh, he remarks, “I guess when you can say you have thirteen or fourteen records out, it’s the same thing as saying you’re old.”

Flannery’s most recent album, issued in 2018, is “Last of the Old Dogs,” named for a tune he wrote about folksinger Jerry Jeff Walker. Except for covers of Walker’s “Little Bird” and The Grateful Dead’s “Catfish Joe,” the songs on the album were all written by Flannery, most of them inspired by real people, including a rafting guide Flannery met a couple of summers ago. He’s now immortalized in a graceful ballad called simply “Hoagie’s Song.”

“Most of my songs are about real people,” Flannery says, “people I’ve met on the road over the years. And you meet a lot of interesting people when you travel the country as much as I have. That ‘old dog’ song, that one is all about Jerry Jeff Walker, who’s a friend of mine, and a personal hero. The song is all made up from actual stuff he’s said to me.”

Surprisingly, Flannery admits he’s not written all that many songs about baseball.

“I guess I’ve written a few,” he acknowledges, “but most of my songs are only about baseball indirectly. They’re baseball songs in that they might have characters or experiences that I encountered because of my baseball career. But I don’t really sing too often about bats and balls and all that.“

That said, there is one song on the last CD, a tune titled “Glory Trail,” that has a very definite baseball connection.

“My uncle, Hal Smith, was a world series hero in 1960, playing with the Pittsburg Pirates,” explains Flannery. “If you see old pictures from the ‘60s, a lot of the time he’s carrying a guitar. Well, when I signed my first professional contract in 1978, my uncle gave me a letter. I’d just signed up with the Padres and was ready to take off on a bus to make $500 a month and eat on $6 a day in the Minor leagues. Chasin’ the dream, right? Anyway, that letter from my uncle told me about all the things out on the road I should be careful of, all the things that will hold you back, all the ways to overcome that, and still shine when things aren’t going very well, travel-wise, on the field-wise. I carried that letter a long, long time. And just a few years ago, I finally wrote a song about it. And that song is ‘Glory Trail.’”