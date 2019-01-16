Helping Out: fundraisers and benefits

This is the Argus-Courier’s calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based nonprofits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

WATERS OF CCOTATAKI FUNDRAISER

Thursday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m.

Beverly C. Wilson Hall, Petaluma Fairgrounds

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Arkan Lushwala (and friends) from Petaluma’s Friends of Ccotataki project, will present the story of the local nonprofit’s ongoing effort to increase access to water in the ecologically threatened ancestral lands and community of Ccotataki, in Peru. The event will include a welcome reception with appetizers, and a photographic display of vivid and vibrant photos, some of which are going to be auctioned off.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Waters of Ccotataki is a grassroots, community-led collaboration to create permanent sources of water on Ccotataki’s land. A consistent source of water will provide a stable foundation for the community to continue living as their ancestors lived - closely connected with the land producing healthy and nourishing food. Our project also seeks to stop migration to cities by empowering the young people to support themselves and their families while working in their ancestral lands of Ccotataki. Watersofccotataki.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event is free, with opportunities to donate and contribute during the presentation.

TASTE OF ITALY

Saturday, Jan. 19, 6 p.m.

Penngrove Community Clubhouse

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Beginning with cocktails at 6 p.m., a live accordion music to set the scene, Taste of Italy then rolls out the feast, with a massive spread that includes pork scaloppini, chicken, ravioli, salad and French bread and dessert. The shindig will take place at the Penngrove Clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave., in Penngrove.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds support improvements to Penngrove Park and the Penngrove Clubhouse.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $25, and are available at JavAmore Café (10101 Main Street), or by calling Kim Hanson at 794-1516.

PETALUMA 7-11 LIONS CLUB

Saturday, Jan. 19, 5 p.m.

Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The evening begins with cocktails (no host), then dinner at 6 p.m. Following the feast is an array of raffles, with Petaluma Pete on hand to tickle the ivories for your listening enjoyment. The Veteran’s Building is at 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S. Cost is $50 general.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Lions, an international service organization, offers financial support to many local organizations, largely focusing on helping people living with sight and hearing issues.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are available at Brownpapertickets.com or by calling Ron Hammer at 763-0564 or John Clithero at 765-1245.

Fifth Annual Una Vida Fundraiser

Tuesday, Jan. 22, 5:30 p.m.

Lagunitas Brewing Company

WHAT’S HAPPENING? For the fifth consecutive year, the community is invited to join Una Vida volunteers and supporters for a fun-filled evening of food (dinner and dessert), live music and a massive raffle crammed with awesome treasures. Tickets are $20-$25, and are available at the door or on BrownPaperTickets.com (search “Una Vida”).

WHO DOES IT HELP? Founded in 1996 by Lynne Moquete, high school teacher and former Peace Corps volunteer. The nonprofit organizes and coordinates volunteer efforts in rural Haiti and the Dominican Republic, spreading cross-cultural awareness and understanding. Una-Vida.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The Lagunitas Brewing Company is at 1280 N. McDowell Blvd.