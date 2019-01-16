‘PUBLIC ART’ GATHERINGS WITH PETALUMA SCULPTOR/BURNING MAN LEGEND DAVID BEST - Those who’d like some say early on in the process of creating Petaluma’s next big public art installation are invited to join artist David Best at one of two meetings. Taking place on the exact site where the local Burning Man legend will erect his as-yet-still-undecided art project, the meetings are Friday, Jan. 25, from 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m.-noon. Best, a longtime Petaluma resident, was chosen by the Petaluma Public Art Committee to create and install a permanent public artwork along the Lynch Creek Trail at Lakeville Street near the Petaluma River. At the meetings, Best will share some preliminary draft concepts. The internationally-acclaimed artist is interested in hearing from residents about their own goals and hopes for part two of the city’s ongoing effort to use new development money that’s been placed in a special fund expressly for the creation of public art. Information about Best and his part projects can be viewed at DavidBestTemples.org.

LIBRARY HOSTING ‘MOCK CALDECOTT’ CONTEST – It ends on Wednesday, Jan. 23, bur for the fourth consecutive year, the Petaluma Regional Library is hosting its popular “Mock Caldecott” competition, and it wants local book-readers, young and old, to cast their votes. The “real” Caldecott Awards, of course, are named for the 19th Century children’s book illustrator Randolph Caldecott, and are awarded annually by the American Library Association, given to artists who have done exceptional, groundbreaking work in the illustration children’s picture books released each year. Eight recently-released books have already been selected by the local library staff, and ballots are now available at the library – along with copies of each book, for your perusal - so visitors can choose their own favorite. This year’s candidates are “The Big Umbrella,” written and illustrated by Amy June Bates and Juniper Bates; “The Sequoia Lives On,” written by Joanna Cook and illustrated by Fiona Hsieh; “Hello Lighthouse,” written and illustrated by Sphie Blackall; “Julian is a Mermaid,” written and illustrated by Jessica Love; “If I Had a Horse,” written and illustrated by Gianna Marino; “Drawn Together,” written and illustrated by Minh Le and illustrated by Dan Santat; “Ocean Meets Sky,” written and illustrated by the Fan Brothers’ and “Dreamers,’ written and illustrated by Yuyi Morales. All libraries in Sonoma County have “reserve seats” for those interested in examining the nominated books. Winners of the “Mock Caldecott” will be announced in each library branch and online by Jan. 25.

