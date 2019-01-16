Fassbinder brings it home

Elizabeth Porzig is the Working Lands Director of the Point Blue Conservation Science. She’ll be discussing the essential bond between protecting private open space and preserving public lands. Petaluma Arts Center. $10-$12.

Amaroq Weiss, a wolf advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity,has over 21 years of experience working on “wolf issues” throughout the western United States. Learn about wolf biology, behavior and ecology. Petaluma Arts Center. $10-$12.

A two-day workshop with artist Mary Fassbinder, exploring the technique of plein air painting in two iconic locations: Shollenberger Park and Limantour Spit. The class is limited to 10 participants. $150.

Sonoma County’s poet laureate Maya Kohlsa will lead a day-long workshop at Annadel State Park, with a private-access hike to the fire-damaged marsh and forest areas of the park, followed by opportunities to write and take photos. There will be readings and other observations on the impact, visual and emotional, of the way nature is healing the damaged areas. Participants will meet at the PAC and carpool to the location. $22-$25.

FROM THE LAND TO THE PAGE: WRITING ABOUT REJUVENATION AFTER FIRE

An energetic evening of dancing in the gallery, with DJ-Val playing foot-moving tunes from the past seven decades, and from all around the world. Petaluma Arts Center. $17-$20.

Melanie Parker, deputy director of Sonoma County Regional Parks, will speak on the meaning of parks to mental, physical and community health, also describing their function in sustaining important ecosystems. Petaluma Arts Center. $10-$12.

Brandon Barragon, a staffer with the Point Reyes National Seashore Association, will discuss the historical and cultural importance of local Spanish land grants and their impact. Petaluma Arts Center. $10-$12.

The artists share their stories, and behind-the-scenes insights into how some of the paintings were created. Petaluma Arts Center. $10-$12.

“Hi! I’m Mary and I’m here to make a painting of you!’”

Petaluma painter Mary Fassbinder repeats these words with a bright smile, replicating a shy and slightly embarrassed demeanor, as she demonstrates her feelings about visiting 60 national parks over a three-year period, paint equipment in tow, on her years-long effort to make paintings of every national park in America.

“That’s more-or-less what it was like when I’d arrive at a new park,” she reveals. “I’d look around and think, ‘Hello. I don’t know you, and I don’t have time to really get to know you, because I only have a day with you. But I’m going to do the best I can. And then I’m leaving and we’ll probably never see each other again. I hope that’s okay.’”

Fassbinder sits in her Petaluma Studio, a nicely crammed space on Western Avenue sharing a wall with Ray’s Delicatessen. An experienced plein air painter — “plein air” being French for out-of-doors, used to describe an artistic aesthetic and the practice of painting landscapes in natural light — Fassbinder gestures to the dozens and dozens of paintings tucked here and there around the room, most of them about the size of a gradeschool school notebook.

“I work mostly in the great outdoors, so most of my work is small,” she allows, but then points to a large landscape on an easel toward the back of the studio. “Well, large pieces like that one, I’ll do in here. I just can’t be hauling a massive canvas like that out into the woods, right? I’d have to go out to the same place, at the exact same time of day, over and over and over, in order to finish it. But I really would sometimes only have one day in a park, so I needed to keep the canvasses small enough to finish my paintings in one sitting.”

As of last summer, when she visited St. Louis to paint the recently named Gateway Arch National Park — the 60th park in the system — Fassbinder’s ambitious project has officially been completed. Next weekend, she’ll attend the opening of her first exhibition of all 60 paintings, at the Petaluma Arts Center. Also exhibiting paintings in the show is local landscape painter Davis Perkins.

The project has been more than just a lark, Fassbinder says. From the beginning, it’s been something of a spiritual and deeply personal quest.

“I woke up one morning saying, ‘I need to make a difference with my art. How am I going to do that?’” she recalls. “I decided that I needed the project to take no less than three years, but no more than four. I needed it to be something that lots of other people weren’t already doing. And I needed it to be something that drew attention to nature. So I suddenly thought, ‘Okay, how about if I go and paint all the national park in the country?’ Three weeks, later, I was doing it.”

In many ways, it’s been Fassbinder’s own unique version of a birder’s “big year,” when adventurous bird-lovers go out to see as many birds as possible all over the world.

“Every park has a crazy story attached to it, and those stories bring me closer to the painting,” she says. “The crazier the adventure, the fonder the memory. In some ways, my favorite park was Isle Royale, a park in Michigan, on Lake Superior. Because it was my first park.”