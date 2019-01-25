Out and About in Petaluma: David Best to describe his (possible) vision for Petaluma’s next public art installation

s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Out and About in Petaluma

| January 25, 2019, 11:27AM
| Updated 3 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

PUBLIC ART MEETINGS

Two important public meetings are scheduled for this weekend, designed to give the community an opportunity to meet local artist David Best. He’s been selected to create Petaluma’s next permanent public art installation. The new piece (the form of which has yet to be decided upon) is to be installed on the Lynch Creek Trail at Lakeville St., near the Petaluma River. Best will share three concepts he is considering, and is actively seeking feedback, input and additional ideas from the community. The meetings will take place on the site of the future art piece. The first gathering is Friday, Jan. 25, 3-6 p.m., and the second is Saturday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

NATIONAL PARKS ART

Join artists Mary Fassbinder and David Perkins for an opening night reception celebrating the Petaluma Arts Center’s new show: The National Parks Plein Air Project. The show will feature 60 landscapes by Fassbinder – who visited every national park in America to capture their natural beauty on canvas – and several landscapes by Perkins, who also paints out-of-doors. Saturday, Jan. 26, 5 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville. Then, on Thursday, Jan. 31, the PAC hosts an evening discussion with Fassbinder and Perkins at 7 p.m. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

POST-HOLIDAY BLUES

Sonoma Portworks continues its popular Post Holiday Blues events, with pairings of delicious Portworks wines (Petit Sirah, Petit Verdot and Norton ports) and delectable blue cheeses (Holiday “blues,” get it?). There is one more date remaining for the free drop-in tasting sessions. This Saturday, Jan. 26, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 613 Second St. Portworks.com.

LUMACON

Petaluma’s insanely popular, wildly colorful celebration of comics, graphic novels and pop cultural fan-focused fun returns to the Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 26. In addition to appearances by top authors and local teen comic artists, the sprawling event features a cos-play parade, comic-themed crafts, art displays, a room filled with Legos, a Magic: The Gathering tournament, all sorts of fun things to see, buy and eat, plus talks and workshops all day long. Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lumacon.net

SUPPORT GROUP

Community members struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating, bulimia and all manner of food obsession are invited to drop in for a meeting of Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12 Step program open to anyone wishing to change the way they addictively or unhealthily eat. The local group meets on Tuesdays at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Rd., from 9:30-11 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

MAKER FAIRE

On Saturday, Jan. 26, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., River Montessori presents its annual Maker Faire, featuring a number of hands-on art-and-science explorations for kids and families. 3880 Cypress Dr. Suggested donation $7. RiverMontessoriCharter.org.

AGING STRONG

Main Street Fitness and the Village Network join forces to present “Aging Strong: Aging Better Together,” a free talk by physical fitness professional Abe Kleinfeld (of Main Street Fitness) and Lyndi Brown (of Village Network). Attendees will learn a bit about the science of aging muscles and balance/coordination, with basic pointers on how to regain some of the skills you might have thought were lost. You’ll also hear about how the Village Network assists aging adults by connecting them together in beneficial ways. Sunday, Jan. 27, 2:30 p.m. Main Street Fitness, 11790 Main St. Suite D, in Penngrove. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

Most Popular Stories
Sheriff’s Office IDs woman found in street who later died
Police arrest transient woman covered in human feces
LumaCon comic convention returns to Petaluma
From Petaluma to Antarctica, Point Blue studies climate change through birds
Novato official Peggy Flynn hired as Petaluma city manager

LIFE OPENS UP

What in the world is “Life Opens Up?” A weird new science-fiction movie? Some kind of self-help lecture series? No, it’s actually the name of Sonoma County Tourism’s new marketing “brand campaign,” designed to “celebrate the lifestyle of Sonoma County,” and if you have questions about that, so do we. As it so happens, the county’s new vice president of marketing and communications, Todd O’Leary, will be in Petaluma this weekend to give a few answers. He’ll also explain how local businesses can take advantage of the county’s upcoming new public relations, advertising and social media campaign. The talk will be followed by a mixer, featuring snacks from Miyoko’s Kitchen. Thursday, Jan. 31, from 4-5 p.m., at Keller Street CoWork, 140 Keller St.

Most Popular Stories
Police arrest transient woman covered in human feces
Sheriff’s Office IDs woman found in street who later died
Tubbs fire report a blow to plaintiffs suing PG&E
LumaCon comic convention returns to Petaluma
Out and About in Petaluma: David Best to describe his (possible) vision for Petaluma’s next public art installation
From Petaluma to Antarctica, Point Blue studies climate change through birds
Novato official Peggy Flynn hired as Petaluma city manager
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office names first female patrol lieutenant in 20 years