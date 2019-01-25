Out and About in Petaluma: David Best to describe his (possible) vision for Petaluma’s next public art installation

PUBLIC ART MEETINGS

Two important public meetings are scheduled for this weekend, designed to give the community an opportunity to meet local artist David Best. He’s been selected to create Petaluma’s next permanent public art installation. The new piece (the form of which has yet to be decided upon) is to be installed on the Lynch Creek Trail at Lakeville St., near the Petaluma River. Best will share three concepts he is considering, and is actively seeking feedback, input and additional ideas from the community. The meetings will take place on the site of the future art piece. The first gathering is Friday, Jan. 25, 3-6 p.m., and the second is Saturday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

NATIONAL PARKS ART

Join artists Mary Fassbinder and David Perkins for an opening night reception celebrating the Petaluma Arts Center’s new show: The National Parks Plein Air Project. The show will feature 60 landscapes by Fassbinder – who visited every national park in America to capture their natural beauty on canvas – and several landscapes by Perkins, who also paints out-of-doors. Saturday, Jan. 26, 5 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville. Then, on Thursday, Jan. 31, the PAC hosts an evening discussion with Fassbinder and Perkins at 7 p.m. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

POST-HOLIDAY BLUES

Sonoma Portworks continues its popular Post Holiday Blues events, with pairings of delicious Portworks wines (Petit Sirah, Petit Verdot and Norton ports) and delectable blue cheeses (Holiday “blues,” get it?). There is one more date remaining for the free drop-in tasting sessions. This Saturday, Jan. 26, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 613 Second St. Portworks.com.

LUMACON

Petaluma’s insanely popular, wildly colorful celebration of comics, graphic novels and pop cultural fan-focused fun returns to the Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 26. In addition to appearances by top authors and local teen comic artists, the sprawling event features a cos-play parade, comic-themed crafts, art displays, a room filled with Legos, a Magic: The Gathering tournament, all sorts of fun things to see, buy and eat, plus talks and workshops all day long. Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lumacon.net

SUPPORT GROUP

Community members struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating, bulimia and all manner of food obsession are invited to drop in for a meeting of Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12 Step program open to anyone wishing to change the way they addictively or unhealthily eat. The local group meets on Tuesdays at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Rd., from 9:30-11 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

MAKER FAIRE

On Saturday, Jan. 26, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., River Montessori presents its annual Maker Faire, featuring a number of hands-on art-and-science explorations for kids and families. 3880 Cypress Dr. Suggested donation $7. RiverMontessoriCharter.org.

AGING STRONG

Main Street Fitness and the Village Network join forces to present “Aging Strong: Aging Better Together,” a free talk by physical fitness professional Abe Kleinfeld (of Main Street Fitness) and Lyndi Brown (of Village Network). Attendees will learn a bit about the science of aging muscles and balance/coordination, with basic pointers on how to regain some of the skills you might have thought were lost. You’ll also hear about how the Village Network assists aging adults by connecting them together in beneficial ways. Sunday, Jan. 27, 2:30 p.m. Main Street Fitness, 11790 Main St. Suite D, in Penngrove. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.