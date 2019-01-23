THURSDAY

SAGE THE GEMINI

The inventive rapper from Fairfield is no stranger to the Phoenix Theater, having appeared here in Petaluma a number of times. With a string of hits and a huge legion of fans, Sage will be putting the musical pedal to the metal for a Thursday night show certain to feature high energy and full of surprises. The Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. $25. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

THE INCUBATORS

Soulful, rootsy, rocky, and groovy-as-all-get-out, The Incubators — fronted by Katie Freeman and Chris Chappell — are taking the stage at Rosen’s 256 North this Thursday. It’s a great venue for music, and perfect for the Incubators laidback sound and style. 7:30 p.m. No cover. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 256North.com.

FRIDAY

TIMOTHY O’NEIL

From Temecula, California, singer-songwriter Timothy O’Neil and his band blend early influences of punk rock and pop with lyrical, story-heavy doses of Americana, bluegrass and folk. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway. 8:30 p.m. $8. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

TAHOE ADVENTURE

FILM FESTIVAL

Here it comes again. The wildly popular Tahoe Adventure Film Festival’s annual road show brings local theater-seat adrenaline junkies a night of heart-pumping extreme filmmaking, with DJs, dancers, and high-energy onstage antics. The festival itself was held in December in Tahoe, but this touring version of the show comes to Petaluma for one night only this weekend. 7:30 p.m. $14. Mystic Theater, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

THE PULSATORS

The legendary Sonoma County rockers known as the Pulsators ride back into Petaluma this weekend for a Friday night explosion of New Orleans’ style blues-funk-reggae-rock and rhythm-and-blues. 8 p.m. No cover. Red Brick, 101 Second St. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

SATURDAY

SAVANAH BLUE

Playing the great music of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers and more, Sonoma County’s Savannah Blue have been a steady fixture on the local blues and rock scene. This weekend, you can catch them at Lagunitas Brewing Company. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 3 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

SUNDAY

‘MY COUSIN VINNIE’

Though most “yutes” in the area will surely not have heard of the 1992 courtroom comedy “My Cousin Vinnie,” there are plenty of us who clearly remember the unexpected pleasures of seeing tough guy Joe Pesci in a drop dead comedy. Then there was the welcome appearance of Herman Munster himself, Fred Gwynne, as a salt-of-the-earth country judge, and the on-screen debut of Marisa Tomei, who won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her work in the film. It’s back, courtesy of Boulevard Cinema’s weekly Flashback Series. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film repeats on Wednesday at the same times. Cinemawest.com.

MOZART’S BIRTHDAY PARTY

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum is hosting an appropriately musical celebration of Wolfgang Mozart’s birthday this weekend, with outrageous true stories by musical scholar Kayleen Asbo, and great music by singer Dianna Morgan and pianist Elizabeth Walter. 3 p.m. $30-$40. 20 Fourth St. PetalumaHistoryMuseum.com.