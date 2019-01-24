“PUNNY” THEME SET FOR THIS YEAR’S BUTTER & EGG PARADE: The Petaluma Downtown Association has officially announced the theme for the 2019 Butter & Egg Days Parade: “It’s Always Punny in Petaluma.” Yes, this year’s parade participants are being given full permission to use outrageous, dairy-related puns in the designs of their floats, costumes, signs and other décor. The idea was inspired by those local businesses, including Clover Sonoma, who’ve embraced puns for decades. After all, those beloved Clo the Cow billboards all around the county (make that “Cow-nty”) have become synonymous with outlandish puns, so this decision just makes sense. Butter & Egg Days kick off on April 20, and the parade is Saturday, April 27. So, all you Petaluma punsters, you’d better get moo-ving!

For more information, go to petalumadowntown.com/butter-and-egg-days-parade.

GOOD EGG NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN: And speaking of Butter & Egg Days … for 35 years, our local Butter & Egg Day Committee has been honoring citizens who contribute tirelessly to the promotion and celebration of life in Petaluma. Such folks are proclaimed a “Good Egg,” and honored with an official pronouncement, a ceremony at the Petaluma Museum (planned for Saturday, April 20), and a ride in a festively-decorated car as part of the big Butter & Egg Parade. Last year’s Good Egg was Tom Gaffey, general manager of the Phoenix Theater. Awardees are selected from nominations submitted by the public. Have someone in mind you think deserves to be 2019’s Good Egg? You can pick up a nomination form at the Petaluma Downtown Association office, 210 Lakeville St., or you can email kathy@visitpetaluma.org and ask to have a nomination form emailed to you. All applications must be submitted by Friday, February 22, at 5 p.m.

PETALUMA AUTHOR SUSAN AVERY STEWART TO APPEAR IN SANTA ROSA: Aging isn’t half as bad as it’s rumored to be, says local author-therapist Susan Avery Stewart. The retired SSU professor of psychology has been studying, researching and blogging on the subject of aging, examining how our culture reflects its own thoughts on getting older through stories, poems and songs. And now she’s written a book. On Friday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m., at Copperfield’s Books in Santa Rosa (NOTE: this is at the Montgomery Village store), Stewart will be speaking about and reading from “Winter’s Graces: The Surprising Gifts of Later Life.” The store is at 775 Village Ct., in Santa Rosa. Stewart’s website can be found at WintersGraces.com.

