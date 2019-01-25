This is the Argus-Courier’s calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based nonprofits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

ART & MUSIC

BENEFIT FOR THE

PHOENIX THEATER

Saturday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m.

The Phoenix Theater

WHAT’S HAPPENING? An evening of wild art and wilder music, featuring the hard-grooving band Analog Us, plus the Aly Rose Trio, Willow & Hound, Garrison Krohn and Jaz & Crow.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds directly benefit the Phoenix Theater’s current drive to raise money required to repair and upgrade its fire sprinkler system and other improvements necessary to keeping the local nonprofit’s doors open.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets available at the door, 21 E. Washington St. $10. There is also an online fundraiser, at GoFundMe.com. Just search “Phoenix Theater” to get all the information on how you can contribute.

DUNHAM SCHOOL

CRABFEED

Saturday, Jan. 26,

5:30 p.m.

Hermann Sons Hall

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A full crab feast, starting at 5:30 p.m., with a large silent auction and a live auction, too. Hermann Sons Hall is at 860 Western Ave. Cost is $55 general.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds directly benefit all the students at Dunham School and Dunham Charter School by providing enrichment programs, including drama, gardening, music and arts.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets available at the Dunham School office, 4111 Roblar Road, or at dunhamsd.org.

RANCHO ADOBE

FIREFIGHTER’S

CRAB FEED

Saturday, Jan. 26, 6 p.m.

Penngrove

Community Clubhouse

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The annual event includes a full crab dinner, which starts at 6 p.m., with dancing to follow. The Penngrove Community Clubhouse is located at 385 Woodward Ave. $60 general.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Rancho Adobe Firefighter’s Association is committed to protecting lives and property through emergency response, preparedness, community education and fire prevention. Find out more at rancho-adobe-fire.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are available at the Penngrove Fire Station.

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

CRABFEED

Saturday, Jan. 26,

5:30 p.m.

Lucchesi Park

Clubhouse

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A silent auction and photo booth await those present when the doors open to this lavish annual benefit event. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., and a live auction – plus the festival’s annual “crowning of King Crab” – will begin at 7:30 p.m. Music and dancing will kick off at 9 p.m. The clubhouse is located at 320 N. McDowell Blvd. $75 per person, or $95 with an unlimited beer-and-wine bracelet.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The mission of the Petaluma Boys & Girls Club is to enable all young people, especially those who need help the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Learn more at Bgccsc.org/petaluma.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW?

For information or to purchase tickets, visit Bgccsc.org/petaluma-crab or write to Allison Nall at anall@bgccsc.org, or call her at 528-7977.