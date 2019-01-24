s
2019 Petaluma film series announced

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | January 24, 2019, 12:01PM
January 24, 2019, 12:01PM
PLANNING TO GO?

What: Petaluma Film Alliance’s 2019 series of films

When: Wednesdays, Jan. 30-May 15, with most screenings at 7 p.m., preceded by a 6 p.m. film lecture.

Where: The Carol L. Ellis Auditorium on the SRJC Petaluma campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway.

Admission: Tickets $6 general, $5 students and seniors.

Information: PetalumaFilmAlliance.org

Oscar-nominees, rare cinematic gems and some star-caliber guests are all part of the 2019 spring season of the popular weekly Petaluma Film Series, sponsored by Santa Rosa Junior College’s Petaluma Film Alliance. Interim film instructor Alex Pirolini has selected 15 films that span filmmaking history from the days of silent movies to films that are still in the theaters and are likely to win Academy Awards by the time they screen at the JC’s Ellis Auditorium.

As is the tradition, each 7 p.m. screening will follow a lively and insightful 6 p.m. talk, most of them by Pirolini, with audio-visual elements designed to dig deep into the thematic, cinematographic and cultural significance of each film.

Highlights of the new season include a rare screening of Patrice Leconte’s hard-to-find 1999 knife-throwing circus film “The Girl on the Bridge,” and a special showing of director-actor Danny DeVito’s “Matilda,” based on the beloved kids’ book by Roald Dahl. The pre-screening presentation will include an appearance by composer David Newman (“The Sandlot,” “Galaxy Quest”), who wrote the music for the film, along with that for other DeVito directed films such as “The War of the Roses” and “Hoffa.”

On Feb. 6, SRJC business professor will introduce “The Queen of Versailles,” a hilarious and disturbing 2012 documentary about a filthy rich family who lose everything in America’s infamous subprime mortgage crisis. Later in the series, astronomy professor Laura Sparks will provide some space-related context for the Oscar-winning film “Gravity.”

Wednesday, Jan. 30,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

GREEN BOOK (PG-13)

Peter Farrelly’s 2018, Golden Globe-winning comedy-drama about a black pianist and his white body guard on a concert tour of the Deep South in the 1960s.

Wednesday, Feb. 6,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

THE QUEEN OF

VERSAILLES (PG)

An acclaimed 2012 documentary by Lauren Greenfield, following the rise and fall of (very, very rich) American family.

Wednesday, Feb. 13,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

SORRY TO BOTHER

YOU (R)

Set in Oakland, this critically-praised 2018 satire by Boots Riley imagines an alternative version of the modern day Bay Area, as a black telemarketer achieves success by changing his voice to sound white.

Wednesday, Feb. 20,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

MATILDA (PG)

In director Danny DeVito’s 1996 fantasy, a lonely girl with special powers finds herself at a school run by a tyrannical Olympic hammer-thrower.

Wednesday, Feb. 27,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

A STAR IS BORN (R)

Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut is a remake of the oft-cloned classic, this time co-starring Lady Gaga as a singer on the rise, who falls for a rock star struggling with drugs and depression.

Wednesday, March 6,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

REAR WINDOW (PG)

Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 masterpiece stars James Stewart as a man who thinks he’s witnessed a murder through the window of his apartment, from which he can’t escape - or venture out to try and prove his suspicions - due to an injury that’s temporarily left him confined to a wheelchair.

Wednesday, March 13,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

GRAVITY (PG-13)

Alfonso Cuaron’s Oscar-winner about a pair of scientists (Sandra Bullock, George Clooney) trapped in open space after a meteor strike destroys their spacecraft and its crew.

Wednesday, March 27,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

ALL ABOUT MY

MOTHER (R)

In this 1999 masterpiece by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, a hospital worker finds solace amongst a powerful group of eccentric women after a tragedy motivates her to start over again.

Wednesday, April 3,

7 p.m. Film at 6:30 p.m.

MULHOLLAND

DRIVE (R)

David Lynch’s labyrinthine 2001 thriller just gets weirder every time you watch it. Due to its 147-minute running time, this screening begins a half-hour earlier than usual.

Wednesday, April 10,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

MOONSTRUCK (PG)

Cher won the Oscar for Best Actress in this charming 1987 fable about love-at-first-sight, the power of family bonds and the strange, romantic spell of a full moon over New York.

Wednesday, April 17,

7 p.m. Film at 6:30 p.m.

MR. NOBODY (R)

Jaco Van Dormael’s 2009 science fiction film is set in 2092, and follows a 118-year-old man who happens to be the last mortal human being on Earth, since everyone else has been granted the power to live forever. The screening begins at 6:30, since this will be the uncut 156-minute director’s version.

Wednesday, April 24,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

SMALL TIME

CROOKS (PG)

Woody Allen’s 2000 comedy follows a pair of married would-be bank robbers (Allen and Tracy Ullman) who set up a bakery as a front to their scheme, and end up becoming millionaires from selling cookies. And that’s just the beginning.

Wednesday, May 1,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

THE GIRL ON THE

BRIDGE (R)

Patrice Leconte’s rarely seen 1999 French surrealist drama follows the relationship between a circus knife-thrower and the assistant he recruits from a bridge she was planning on jumping off of.

Wednesday, May 8,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

MODERN TIMES (G)

Charlie Chaplin’s brilliant 1936 silent film about a man struggling to maintain his dignity in an increasingly mechanized, privacy-denying world.

Wednesday, May 15,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

WALL•E (G)

Pixar’s spectacular science fiction/fantasy/romance about a robot left on Earth to clean up the mess after all the humans left for space, and the elegant, flying space probe sent down to find evidence of organic life.

