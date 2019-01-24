2019 Petaluma film series announced

When: Wednesdays, Jan. 30-May 15, with most screenings at 7 p.m., preceded by a 6 p.m. film lecture.

Oscar-nominees, rare cinematic gems and some star-caliber guests are all part of the 2019 spring season of the popular weekly Petaluma Film Series, sponsored by Santa Rosa Junior College’s Petaluma Film Alliance. Interim film instructor Alex Pirolini has selected 15 films that span filmmaking history from the days of silent movies to films that are still in the theaters and are likely to win Academy Awards by the time they screen at the JC’s Ellis Auditorium.

As is the tradition, each 7 p.m. screening will follow a lively and insightful 6 p.m. talk, most of them by Pirolini, with audio-visual elements designed to dig deep into the thematic, cinematographic and cultural significance of each film.

Highlights of the new season include a rare screening of Patrice Leconte’s hard-to-find 1999 knife-throwing circus film “The Girl on the Bridge,” and a special showing of director-actor Danny DeVito’s “Matilda,” based on the beloved kids’ book by Roald Dahl. The pre-screening presentation will include an appearance by composer David Newman (“The Sandlot,” “Galaxy Quest”), who wrote the music for the film, along with that for other DeVito directed films such as “The War of the Roses” and “Hoffa.”

On Feb. 6, SRJC business professor will introduce “The Queen of Versailles,” a hilarious and disturbing 2012 documentary about a filthy rich family who lose everything in America’s infamous subprime mortgage crisis. Later in the series, astronomy professor Laura Sparks will provide some space-related context for the Oscar-winning film “Gravity.”

Wednesday, Jan. 30,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

GREEN BOOK (PG-13)

Peter Farrelly’s 2018, Golden Globe-winning comedy-drama about a black pianist and his white body guard on a concert tour of the Deep South in the 1960s.

Wednesday, Feb. 6,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

THE QUEEN OF

VERSAILLES (PG)

An acclaimed 2012 documentary by Lauren Greenfield, following the rise and fall of (very, very rich) American family.

Wednesday, Feb. 13,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

SORRY TO BOTHER

YOU (R)

Set in Oakland, this critically-praised 2018 satire by Boots Riley imagines an alternative version of the modern day Bay Area, as a black telemarketer achieves success by changing his voice to sound white.

Wednesday, Feb. 20,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

MATILDA (PG)

In director Danny DeVito’s 1996 fantasy, a lonely girl with special powers finds herself at a school run by a tyrannical Olympic hammer-thrower.

Wednesday, Feb. 27,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

A STAR IS BORN (R)

Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut is a remake of the oft-cloned classic, this time co-starring Lady Gaga as a singer on the rise, who falls for a rock star struggling with drugs and depression.

Wednesday, March 6,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.

REAR WINDOW (PG)

Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 masterpiece stars James Stewart as a man who thinks he’s witnessed a murder through the window of his apartment, from which he can’t escape - or venture out to try and prove his suspicions - due to an injury that’s temporarily left him confined to a wheelchair.

Wednesday, March 13,

6 p.m. Film at 7 p.m.