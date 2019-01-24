For these Petaluma actors, small roles are big fun

Chad Yarish, Petaluma actor and voice-over artist, has a shocking confession to make.

“I’ve never been in a production of ‘Hamlet,’” he says.

With wry, deadpan chagrin, he adds, “And it actually gets worse. Not only have I never performed in ‘Hamlet,’ I’ve never read it, and I’ve never seen a production of it. Well, not until now. Now I guess I’ll be able to check off all three of those boxes. So, I guess I’m okay again. What a relief! That was pretty rough there for a moment.”

Grinning now, Yarish glances out across the sprawling theater space at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, where William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” directed by Sheri Lee Miller, opens on Feb. 1, marking (surprisingly enough) the first time the award-winning Sonoma County theater has seen a production of “Hamlet,” or any other Shakespeare play. Tonight’s rehearsal begins in 20 minutes, and up on the stage, where enormous painted columns and staircases represent the castle of Elsinore, actor Keith Baker (who’ll be playing Hamlet) is going through a series of stretches. Ivy Rose Miller (who’ll play Ophelia) crosses the stage with an armful of costume pieces, sees Yarish sitting across the auditorium, and waves.

Yarish, for the record, will be playing Hamlet’s BFF Horatio, joining a cast of North Bay theater veterans that also features Peter Downey (the dastardly Claudius), Danielle Cain (Hamlet’s duplicitous mother Gertrude), Eric Thompson (Ophelia’s loquacious dad Polonius), Chris Ginesi (the hot-blooded Laertes), David Gonzales (The Ghost of Hamlet’s dead dad), Brandon Wilson (the clownish Second Gravedigger) and several others.

Those include three more Petaluma based actors.

Ron Lam, who plays various lords, servants and doctors, has just arrived for tonight’s rehearsal, and is now talking with Anderson Templeton, who plays the soldier Marcellus, the word-scrambling nobleman Osric and one of the company of itinerant actors who perform the famous “play-within-the-play. (In the interests of full disclosure, Templeton is this writer’s son, and a contributor to the Argus-Courier with the weekly “Millennials Talk Cinema” column). In a few moments, Petaluma’s James Pelican, who plays the First Gravedigger and one of the travelling actors, is expected any moment.

“I’ve seen plenty of Shakespeare, but this is also my first time playing in ‘Hamlet,’” says Lam, joining the conversation. “I’m delighted to be a part of this show, since I’m usually asked to be in musicals, not serious dramas like this. I couldn’t be happier to be in such a tremendous cast. This really does have a lot of local stars in it. I’m feeling pretty humbled.”

After a short calculation, Lam and Yarish conclude that between the four Petaluma actors, they are playing around a dozen roles, allowing that Lam’s parts have been cleverly condensed, by director Miller, from several costumed characters into just three.

“We’re the support crew, we Petalumans,” says Yarish, who’s appeared in numerous plays locally and abroad, and is a regular touring member of the Reduced Shakespeare Company comedy troupe. Over the years, he’s performed in leads and ensemble roles alike. “I’ve grown to love supporting roles,” he says. “Younger actors are all about wanting leads, but the smaller, interesting, integral small roles are often really juicy, and more and more I’ve found that those parts are where I really want to be. I have more fun there, and even if they aren’t the main character, they are crucial to the story, and they deserve to be brought to life as fully as the leads.”