For these Petaluma actors, small roles are big fun

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | January 24, 2019, 8:01AM
| Updated 3 hours ago.
PLANNING TO GO?

What: William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”

When: Feb. 1-Feb 17. 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (and Thursday, Feb. 14), 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Where: Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park

Admission: Tickets $16-$26.

Information: SpreckelsOnline.

Chad Yarish, Petaluma actor and voice-over artist, has a shocking confession to make.

“I’ve never been in a production of ‘Hamlet,’” he says.

With wry, deadpan chagrin, he adds, “And it actually gets worse. Not only have I never performed in ‘Hamlet,’ I’ve never read it, and I’ve never seen a production of it. Well, not until now. Now I guess I’ll be able to check off all three of those boxes. So, I guess I’m okay again. What a relief! That was pretty rough there for a moment.”

Grinning now, Yarish glances out across the sprawling theater space at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, where William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” directed by Sheri Lee Miller, opens on Feb. 1, marking (surprisingly enough) the first time the award-winning Sonoma County theater has seen a production of “Hamlet,” or any other Shakespeare play. Tonight’s rehearsal begins in 20 minutes, and up on the stage, where enormous painted columns and staircases represent the castle of Elsinore, actor Keith Baker (who’ll be playing Hamlet) is going through a series of stretches. Ivy Rose Miller (who’ll play Ophelia) crosses the stage with an armful of costume pieces, sees Yarish sitting across the auditorium, and waves.

Yarish, for the record, will be playing Hamlet’s BFF Horatio, joining a cast of North Bay theater veterans that also features Peter Downey (the dastardly Claudius), Danielle Cain (Hamlet’s duplicitous mother Gertrude), Eric Thompson (Ophelia’s loquacious dad Polonius), Chris Ginesi (the hot-blooded Laertes), David Gonzales (The Ghost of Hamlet’s dead dad), Brandon Wilson (the clownish Second Gravedigger) and several others.

Those include three more Petaluma based actors.

Ron Lam, who plays various lords, servants and doctors, has just arrived for tonight’s rehearsal, and is now talking with Anderson Templeton, who plays the soldier Marcellus, the word-scrambling nobleman Osric and one of the company of itinerant actors who perform the famous “play-within-the-play. (In the interests of full disclosure, Templeton is this writer’s son, and a contributor to the Argus-Courier with the weekly “Millennials Talk Cinema” column). In a few moments, Petaluma’s James Pelican, who plays the First Gravedigger and one of the travelling actors, is expected any moment.

“I’ve seen plenty of Shakespeare, but this is also my first time playing in ‘Hamlet,’” says Lam, joining the conversation. “I’m delighted to be a part of this show, since I’m usually asked to be in musicals, not serious dramas like this. I couldn’t be happier to be in such a tremendous cast. This really does have a lot of local stars in it. I’m feeling pretty humbled.”

After a short calculation, Lam and Yarish conclude that between the four Petaluma actors, they are playing around a dozen roles, allowing that Lam’s parts have been cleverly condensed, by director Miller, from several costumed characters into just three.

“We’re the support crew, we Petalumans,” says Yarish, who’s appeared in numerous plays locally and abroad, and is a regular touring member of the Reduced Shakespeare Company comedy troupe. Over the years, he’s performed in leads and ensemble roles alike. “I’ve grown to love supporting roles,” he says. “Younger actors are all about wanting leads, but the smaller, interesting, integral small roles are often really juicy, and more and more I’ve found that those parts are where I really want to be. I have more fun there, and even if they aren’t the main character, they are crucial to the story, and they deserve to be brought to life as fully as the leads.”

For these Petaluma actors, small roles are big fun

“I love small ensemble parts,” agrees Lam. “The writers wouldn’t have put those roles in if they weren’t supporting some vital function. And a lot of times, it’s the supporting characters who get the best lines.”

Asked about their own favorite lines from “Hamlet,” Yarish recites Horatio’s promise to Hamlet, “‘If there be any good deed to be done that may to thee do ease, and grace to me, speak to me.’ Not only is that beautiful, it’s a great philosophy of life. ‘What can I do to help you, because in helping you, I do something good for myself as well.’ That’s my favorite line of all of ones I get to say, at this point.”

“The sheer volume of common phrases that came from this play is pretty staggering,” observes Lam. “I keep noticing every time we run through this, how many turns of phrase were invented by Shakespeare, and are now just things people say. It’s a testament to the brilliance of Shakespeare. He forged these words, and even if you haven’t seen ‘Hamlet,’ you probably use lines from Hamlet in your day-to-day speech.”

As Lam speaks, a strange, ominous tone fills the air down near the stage, as bits of music are systematically played through the sound system. One of the unique element of the Spreckels production is the live “soundscape” that is being composed, and will be performed every night, by local musician-pianist Nancy Hayashibara.

That soundscape is going to blow your mind,” laughs Yarish. “We’re on stage, and she starts playing and making all this music and all these wild sounds, and I actually feel like I’m in Elsinore. It’s really going to be a beautiful show. It sounds great, and it looks great. The fight choreography is insane, with a climactic swordfight that goes all over the stage, up and down stairs. It’s nuts.”

“Spreckels is the best stage anywhere in the North Bay,” says Lam, who’s performed in musicals and ballets here. “And this cast — my own fledgling experience notwithstanding — is truly an all-star assemlage of North Bay greats, right down to the folks in the ensemble, who have an amazing amount of experience. They are so good, and they really make the language of Shakespeare accessible.”

As if on cue, James Pelican arrives. Best known for his work as a clown, Pelican has done his fair share of Shakespeare, usually taking on the comedic parts. And the gravedigger in “Hamlet” is one of Shakespeare’s most iconic clown roles.

Like Yarish and Lam, this is Pelican’s first time in a production of “Hamlet.”

“Though unlike Chad, I have seen it, at least a half-a-dozen times,” he says with a smile, adding, “It is ‘the’ play. There is no other play in the English language that rivals ‘Hamlet.’ It is such a privilege to be in this show. I have a small part, which is great because, during rehearsals, I get to just sit out here and watch a lot of it.”

As someone who’s studied the artistic and literary significance of Shakespeare’s clown characters, Pelican says he is thoroughly enjoying the opportunity to finally get down and dirty in the famous grave scene from “Hamlet.”

“It’s such a pivotal scene,” he says, “and the gravediggers have such hilarious lines. Shakespeare knew what he was doing. The drama’s been building and building, and then, just as you get close to the precipice, there’s this crazy scene in the graveyard, with ‘Alas, Poor Yorick’ and all of that. It’s one last chance to laugh, and sweeten the palate, before everything falls apart, Hamlet and the court descend into madness, and all hell breaks loose in the final act.”

And Pelican gets to be a part of setting that up.

“In some ways,” he says with a smile, “I kind of think I have the best part in the show.”

