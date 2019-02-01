Toolin’ Around Town: Preserving historic buildings at Pt. Reyes and beyond

Anyone who’s spent time at Point Reyes National Seashore knows how fortunate we are to live near this panoramic treasure, with its bucolic hiking trails, historic ranches and spectacular scenery.

The National Park Service is responsible for preserving the ecological and historical integrity of the places under its management, including the seashore’s nearly 300 historic buildings — comprised of farmhouses, creameries and a lighthouse — 60 of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For Dan Brown, who was assigned to Point Reyes as a park ranger in 1980, the position evolved into his ideal job, a place where he showcased his knowledge of historical preservation and carpentry skills by restoring and preserving many of the deteriorating historical structures.

When the opportunity came to rebuild aging buildings according to original specifications, using only authentic period hand tools, Brown quickly accepted the unique challenge. As a seashore exhibit specialist, he formed a preservation crew skilled in restoration to stabilize foundations, perform reroofing and repaint structures as needed. Timber was milled into lumber onsite to match the original construction of the numerous buildings on the 26 different ranches he and his crew worked on. Brown photographed and documented every detail of the work, which included repairs at the Pierce Point Ranch, Spaletta Dairy and the Giacomini Ranch in Olema Valley.

“A big part of my job was to arrange for funding to preserve the barns,” said Brown. “I applied for funds from the local level up to the Western Region of the park service to acquire the money we needed.”

As a result of their extraordinary work, Brown and his preservation crew were sent to Camp Pendleton, where they rebuilt a balcony on the Las Flores Adobe, and to Yosemite National Park, where they helped rebuild the covered bridge at Wawona. In honor of his meticulous site preparation at San Francisco’s Crissy Field in 1966, prior to a visit by President Bill Clinton, Brown was introduced to the president.

A San Francisco native, he was raised in Great Falls, Montana, where his father worked for the Great Northern Railroad. After returning to San Francisco in 1962 and living in the shadow of Kezar Stadium, he became a 49er faithful football fan. After moving to Pacifica, he graduated from Oceana High School in 1966.

An avid collector who admits to having “lots of interests,” Brown easily reels off a lengthy list of hobbies, from being an accomplished nature photographer (particularly birds in flight and landscapes) to his numerous historical collections.

At a secure storage site, he showed a variety of artifacts and collectibles ranging from intricately woven Native American basketry, tools, arrowheads and stoneware, to vintage music venue posters and handbills he acquired from attending rock concerts at the Avalon Ballroom, Fillmore Auditorium and Winterland Ballroom in the late 1960s.

His collection of glassware is extraordinary. Early American glass more than 200 years old sits near boxes of vintage fruit jars, storage bottles, Mason jars, apothecary bottles and pottery. He’s assembled one of the most extensive San Francisco beer bottle collections anywhere and his wide variety of antique milk bottles reflect the various style changes over the years.

Among Brown’s most treasured moments during his long and fulfilling 36-year career at Point Reyes was meeting his wife, Lisle Lee, a New York native with college degrees in art therapy and park management, who was a park ranger involved in nonprofit fundraising when they met in 1988. In 1991, the couple moved to Petaluma, which Brown described as “a breath of fresh air.”