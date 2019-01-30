Junk Parlor, The Mother Hips and ‘Oklahoma!’

THURSDAY

DOWN THE ROAD

RAMBLERS

Formed in the spring of 2016, the Down the Road Ramblers are a bluegrass-based band that stretches out into country, newgrass, Western swing and Americana. Aqus Café, 198 H St. No cover. 7 p.m. Aqus.com.

FRIDAY

DORIAN MODE

Kicking off a full month of events and exhibits celebrating Black History Month, the Petaluma Museum presents the seventh annual jazz concert featuring The Dorian Mode, the popular local jazz-blues band with Dorian Bartley, Bob Johns, David Scott and Tony Blake. This event consistently sells out early, so check that there are still tickets before you arrive. Petaluma Museum, 20 Second St. 6:30 p.m. $25-$35. 2019jazzconcert.brownpapertickets.com.

JUNK PARLOR

Oakland’s spectacularly weird Junk Parlor (appearing at Red Brick this weekend) is a one-of-a-kind musical ensemble blending Eastern-European folk tunes with soul-rattling, Beat-inflected, exotic-erotic, ’50s-style rock ’n’ roll with smatterings of belly dance rhythms and ridiculously rowdy Ramones-flavored punk. This acclaimed ensemble, in live performance, are like a circus band blended with every Tim Burton movie you’ve ever seen. Red Brick, 101 Second St. 8 p.m. $5 cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

LATE FOR

THE TRAIN

Late for the Train, rolling up to the Twin Oaks Roadhouse this weekend, is a fine folk trio (David Pascoe, Laura Benson and Thom Beneduci) playing traditional and original fiddle-driven bluegrass tunes. 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. 8 p.m. $8 cover. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com

SATURDAY

ANDRE THIERRY

AND ZYDECO MAGIC

Rosen’s 256 North goes Cajun this weekend, with a special Saturday night blend of music and food. Performing at 8 p.m. are the Grammy-nominated Creole music master Andre Thierry, with his band Zydeco Magic. The kitchen is planning a number of special New Orleans/Cajun style menu items, just for this one evening. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8 p.m. 256North.com

THE MOTHER HIPS

The psychedelic country band known as The Mother Hips returns to the Mystic Theatre for the second annual Declan Walsh Benefit Show. The concert, which also features Jackie Green and the Coffis Brothers & the Mountain Men, will honor the late Gregory Walsh, a Sebastopol lawyer and faithful Mother Hips fan, who passed away at the age 42, in 2017, leaving behind a wife and three children, including son Declan, who was born with born with a rare form of Cerebral Palsy. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. $48. 8:30 p.m. MysticTheatre.com

SAMSARA &

SECONDS AGO

Mighty mountains of metalcore will be piling up on the Phoenix stage as two notable examples of the musical genre join forces for an evening of deep-throated growls, hook-heavy writing that sticks in your cerebral cortex, and tunes played at a volume known to blow down trees, stop signs and unsteady persons standing too close to the band. From Yuma, Arizona, it’s the hard-driving Samsara, crossing paths with San Diego’s infamous ensemble Seconds Ago. 8 p.m. $10-$13. The Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixheater.com.

SUNDAY

‘OKLAHOMA’

Movies are meant to be seen on a big screen. Some more so than others. That’s certainly the case “Oklahoma!” the splashing and lavish 1955 movie adaptation of the acclaimed 1943 stage musical by Rogers and Hammerstein. The film screen at the Boulevard Cinemas, part of its Flashback series. Showings are 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. “Oklahoma” plays again on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the same times. Cinemawest.com.