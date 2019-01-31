Helping Out: Fundraisers for girl with cancer and more

This is the Argus-Courier’s calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based nonprofits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

RUBY AZEVEDO

CANCER TREATMENT

Crowdfunding campaign

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Jan. 2 of this year, Petaluma’s Ruby Rose Azevedo was diagnosed with Leukemia. She started treatment immediately, and it is expected to continue for two years. Ruby’s parents, Todd and Vanessa, have asked for their community’s help in absorbing the fast-climbing medical expenses, hoping for a minimum of $30,000, though they will need much more. As of this week, the campaign has raised almost $35,000.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Ruby Rose Azevedo lives in Petaluma with her family. She’s known for her bright smile and happy attitude.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, go to GoFundMe.com, and search “Ruby Azevedo.” A donation in any amount is appreciated, and every little bit helps.

MARIA COTTRILL,

POST-SURGERY RENT/

UTILITIES ASSISTANCE

Crowdfunding campaign

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma’s Maria Cottrill has had four major back and arm surgeries since September of 2017 – two cervical fusions with laminectomy, two wrist surgeries, and a good chance of a lumbar fusion in the near future. She’s been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, and has been told that her back is deteriorating rapidly. The surgery should help with the pain, but till then, she’s unable to work. While waiting for her federal disability to be approved (best estimate: April), she’s asking her community for assistance with rent and utilities to carry her over till money starts coming in. Her modest goal is $3,000, a little over half-of-which has been raised so far.

WHO DOES IT HELP?

Maria Cottrill lives in Petaluma. On the GoFundMe page, she writes, “Being disabled and poor is like having a stressful full time job. I’m normally very social, and this has kept me mostly at home.” Cottrill, whose jobs have generally required long hours at a computer, says she looks forward to getting back to work, but will likely need to acquire new skills for a new career.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, go to GoFundMe.com, and search “Maria Cottrill.” A donation in any amount is appreciated, and every little bit helps.

PHOENIX THEATER

SPRINKLER/ROOF REPAIR

Crowdfunding campaign

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Phoenix Theater needs a new sprinkler system and a brand new roof. Repairs are estimated to cost upwards of $200,000, and are required to keep the beloved local institution open. So far, about $35,000 has been raised through the nonprofit’s GoFundMe campaign.

WHO DOES IT HELP?

The Petaluma Phoenix Center, a 501C3 organization, supports local youth through concerts, recreation space, a teen health clinic and numerous art and music programs.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, go to GoFundMe.com, and search “Save the Phoenix.” Donations in any amount are appreciated, and every little bit helps.

PHS ATHLETIC

BOOSTERS CLUB

Saturday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m.

Petaluma Fairgrounds

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Petaluma High School Athletic Boosters Club takes place at Herzog Hall, on the Gnoss Concourse at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Tickets are $70.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The PHS Athletic Boosters Club support the high school’s numerous athletics programs.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To secure tickets, call Antoinette Butts at 888-8592 or drop her a line at abutts7@yahoo.com.