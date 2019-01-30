s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Out and About in Petaluma

| January 30, 2019, 2:01PM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

SQUARE DANCING AT

HERMANN SONS HALL

The time-honored art and beloved traditions of square dancing are alive and well in Petaluma, thanks to a group of dancers who meet every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. A reboot, of sorts, of an earlier group called The Petaluma Squares, the weekly club is currently without a name (the result, evidently, of a difference of opinion regarding whether the name should have the word “chicken” in it), but they bring plenty of enthusiasm for square dancing every single week. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers and curious persons are welcome to stop by and just watch. You might find yourself joining in sooner than you expected to. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

NATIONAL PARKS

ARTSHOW/CONVERSATION

Join artists Mary Fassbinder and Davis Perkins on Thursday, Jan. 31, as the Petaluma Arts Center hosts a discussion with the two painters behind the current exhibition, “The National Parks Plein Air Exhibition.” Fassbinder spent the last three years traveling the country, painting at all 60 national parks. Perkins, of San Rafael, is a onetime smokejumper whose sharp awareness of terrain has proved useful in his painting the natural world. 7 p.m. $10-$12. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

‘THE QUEEN OF

VERSAILLES’

Petaluma Film Alliance presents Lauren Greenfield’s hilarious and eye-opening documentary “The Queen of Versailles,” about the real-life David and Jackie Siegel, filthy rich and proud of it, and what happens when their American Dream is downsized after the financial crisis of 2008. The pre-screening talk will be given by SRJC professor Breck Withers, who’ll give some economic context to this entertainingly true story. Wednesday, Feb. 6. Pre-show at 6 p.m., screening at 7 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

LIFE OPENS UP

What in the world is “Life Opens Up?” A weird new science-fiction movie? Some kind of self-help lecture series? No, it’s actually the name of Sonoma County Tourism’s new marketing “brand campaign,” designed to “celebrate the lifestyle of Sonoma County,” and if you have questions about that, so do we. As it so happens, the county’s new vice president of marketing and communications, Todd O’Leary, will be in Petaluma this weekend to give a few answers. He’ll also explain how local businesses can take advantage of the county’s upcoming new public relations, advertising and social media campaign. The talk will be followed by a mixer, featuring snacks from Miyoko’s Kitchen. Thursday, Jan. 31, from 4-5 p.m., at Keller Street CoWork, 140 Keller St.

DISASTER EVACUATION FORUM

With memories of the 2017 wildfires coupled in our collective consciousness with the recent Butte County fires and others, a free, in-depth, fire safety forum will be presented this weekend (Saturday, Feb. 2) by the American Association of University Women. The panel will talk about ways to handle community disasters, from fires to floods to earthquakes, with special emphasis on establishing efficient means of communication during mass disasters, and ideas regarding the implementation of public evacuation drills. Participants will include County Supervisor David Rabbit, Marin County evacuation drill coordinatopr John Hansen and more. 10 a.m. to noon, Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma mural part of public art movement spreading through Sonoma County
Junior chosen as an offensive lineman
Sonoma State police issue alert about reported rape on campus
Remodeled West Petaluma home on the market for $1.2M
First Petaluma girls basketball win over Casa in 10 years

TIME TALK

Petaluma’s Christian Science Church presents a talk by Dave Drew Hohle. Titled “Time is Not a Factor in Your Life,” the talk begins at 2 p.m. 522 B St.

WEST SIDE STORIES

The popular “story slam” event, now in its sixth year in Petaluma, returns to Sonoma Port Works for an evening of short true tales told in under five minutes, without notes. Competitors (whose names are randomly selected) compete for a cash prize and inclusion in the annual Grand Slam show at the Mystic in December. Dave Pokorny is the host. The theme for February is “Faith.” Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). $12. Tickets tend to sell out, so advance purchase is strongly suggested. Sonoma Portworks, 613 Second St. DavePokornyPresents.com.

LONG STORY SHORT

It seems that Petaluma’s appetite for good storytelling has been noticed. There’s another monthly story slam event in town.

Dubbed Long Story Short, and hosted by storyteller Kay DeMartini, the show takes place at Griffo Distillery, 1320 Scott St.

This month’s theme is “Red,” and in addition to those performers randomly chosen to share, storyteller Jon Lehre will be the “featured storyteller” at the end of the night. Friday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m. $15-$25. LongStoryShort.eventbrite.com.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma mural part of public art movement spreading through Sonoma County
Junior chosen as an offensive lineman
Former Jewish spy in WWII to speak in Petaluma
First Petaluma girls basketball win over Casa in 10 years
Sonoma State police issue alert about reported rape on campus
Lower half of regional park is easy hiking for all
Junk Parlor, The Mother Hips and ‘Oklahoma!’
Out and About in Petaluma