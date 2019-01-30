Out and About in Petaluma

SQUARE DANCING AT

HERMANN SONS HALL

The time-honored art and beloved traditions of square dancing are alive and well in Petaluma, thanks to a group of dancers who meet every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. A reboot, of sorts, of an earlier group called The Petaluma Squares, the weekly club is currently without a name (the result, evidently, of a difference of opinion regarding whether the name should have the word “chicken” in it), but they bring plenty of enthusiasm for square dancing every single week. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers and curious persons are welcome to stop by and just watch. You might find yourself joining in sooner than you expected to. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

NATIONAL PARKS

ARTSHOW/CONVERSATION

Join artists Mary Fassbinder and Davis Perkins on Thursday, Jan. 31, as the Petaluma Arts Center hosts a discussion with the two painters behind the current exhibition, “The National Parks Plein Air Exhibition.” Fassbinder spent the last three years traveling the country, painting at all 60 national parks. Perkins, of San Rafael, is a onetime smokejumper whose sharp awareness of terrain has proved useful in his painting the natural world. 7 p.m. $10-$12. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

‘THE QUEEN OF

VERSAILLES’

Petaluma Film Alliance presents Lauren Greenfield’s hilarious and eye-opening documentary “The Queen of Versailles,” about the real-life David and Jackie Siegel, filthy rich and proud of it, and what happens when their American Dream is downsized after the financial crisis of 2008. The pre-screening talk will be given by SRJC professor Breck Withers, who’ll give some economic context to this entertainingly true story. Wednesday, Feb. 6. Pre-show at 6 p.m., screening at 7 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

LIFE OPENS UP

What in the world is “Life Opens Up?” A weird new science-fiction movie? Some kind of self-help lecture series? No, it’s actually the name of Sonoma County Tourism’s new marketing “brand campaign,” designed to “celebrate the lifestyle of Sonoma County,” and if you have questions about that, so do we. As it so happens, the county’s new vice president of marketing and communications, Todd O’Leary, will be in Petaluma this weekend to give a few answers. He’ll also explain how local businesses can take advantage of the county’s upcoming new public relations, advertising and social media campaign. The talk will be followed by a mixer, featuring snacks from Miyoko’s Kitchen. Thursday, Jan. 31, from 4-5 p.m., at Keller Street CoWork, 140 Keller St.

DISASTER EVACUATION FORUM

With memories of the 2017 wildfires coupled in our collective consciousness with the recent Butte County fires and others, a free, in-depth, fire safety forum will be presented this weekend (Saturday, Feb. 2) by the American Association of University Women. The panel will talk about ways to handle community disasters, from fires to floods to earthquakes, with special emphasis on establishing efficient means of communication during mass disasters, and ideas regarding the implementation of public evacuation drills. Participants will include County Supervisor David Rabbit, Marin County evacuation drill coordinatopr John Hansen and more. 10 a.m. to noon, Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.