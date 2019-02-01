Petaluma Profile: John Leary, Exalted Ruler of Petaluma’s Elks Lodge

John Leary is proud to wear the tuxedo and gold jewels of office as the “Exalted Ruler” of Petaluma’s Benevolent Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) Lodge #901.

“Elks are a chartered fraternal organization tasked with taking care of members, veterans, youth and community,” says Leary. “Since I became our Exalted Ruler, I have made sure we enjoy ourselves as we do so. Which is why, in addition to our popular St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage dinner, we will have two new fundraising events in the next few weeks — a Chinese New Year celebration prepared by professional cook Kitty Victorino, and the March 1st comedy night with three professional comedians.”

Annually honoring our local police and fire personnel is a Petaluma Elks tradition.

“The Lodge extended invitations to law enforcement officers from all across Sonoma County to a special dinner on the evening of February 7th, and firefighters for March 7th,” Leary says. “It is our show of appreciation and support to those individuals who put their lives on the line. I must add that Pam Tarango is the moving force behind the dinners, and a major reason why these events are so outstanding.”

“We provide help in many different ways,” he elaborates. “For example, in December, the Petaluma Lodge raised almost $12,000 in donations from our members to support the more than 400 fellow Elks in Paradise, who became homeless in that horrific fire. This heartwarming generosity of our members was the latest example that demonstrates our motto, ‘Elks Care, Elks Share.’ ”

Leary hasn’t always been adorned with Elk regalia.

He grew up in upstate New York, and, because of a photographic coffee table book in his grandparent’s house, he began dreaming of visiting San Francisco at a young age. An engineering degree from Clarkson University brought him to work at Bechtel, where an older golfing partner “pulled strings” to let Leary fulfill his dreams with a transfer to the San Francisco office as a power plant construction planner. It also turned out to be where he met his future wife, Laurie.

After house hunting on weekends, the Learys moved to a home across from Casa Grande High School where they lived for 19 years. A job with Lucent Technologies dictated relocating to St. Louis.

“But in 2001, after finding our new home by looking at pictures on the internet, we got to move back to Petaluma,” Leary says.

After retirement, he was ready for something different, which led Leary to the Elks.

“My father was an Elk, and my highway patrolman neighbor sponsored my membership in the local Lodge,” he says. “I started going to meetings, had time and inclination, and after volunteering in the kitchen, I became chaplain — opening and closing the meetings with a prayer and conducting funeral services for departed brothers. I served as Esquire and held three Knight positions. Because my predecessor died from a heart attack, I skipped past the Loyal Knight position and moved onward to Exalted Ruler.”

Leary modestly boasts of the many activities the Elks Lodge supports, naming them one by one.

“The Walnut Park upgrades, the Miracle League Park, Salvation Army remodel, FFA scholarships, numerous walkathons, the Hospice Light Up a Life program, Flag Day celebration, the Ray Lozano Drug Awareness program, Veterans Appreciation Night and our blood drive.”