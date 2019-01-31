s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Film Reviews: ‘Kid Who Would Be King’ mostly charming, ‘Polar’ mostly not

| January 31, 2019, 12:01PM
| Updated 4 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

A brutal new Netflix movie about serial killers (released last weekend on the streaming service, and not available in movie theaters) and a mostly-charming, brand-new fantasy flick about British kids battling an army of skeletons (it just opened wide in movie theaters across the country). If these two movies seem to have nothing in common – aside from the inclusion of scores of dead people, with and without swords - that would be correct.

“Polar,” directed by MTV video-master Jonas Åkerlund, is the story of a newly retired hitman nicknamed The Black Kaiser (Mads Mikkelsen), who learns that his former employer now wants him dead, evidently to avoid paying him his promised life-long pension.

“The Kid Who Would be King,” helmed by Joe Cornish (“Attack the Block”), follows Alexander, a slightly nerdy English boy who stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur in an off-limits excavation at a London parking garage. In no time, he’s forming his own round table of adolescent “knights,” who must save the world from an evil sorceress hell-bent of ruling the living and the dead.

Here’s what two of our Millennial movie critics have to say.

‘THE KID WHO WOULD BE KING’ (PG)

Katie Wigglesworth

I want to start by listing the things about “The Kid Who Would Be King” that I thought really worked.

The kids are all good actors, especially Louis Serkis, who is a delight as Alexander the ‘once and future king’ of a new era. Many of the concepts are clever and the film is genuinely funny without ever resorting to cheap jokes. It is a fun fantasy romp for kids, and has some wonderful messages to deliver.

That said, “The Kid Who Would Be King” seems to be missing that special “something” to make it a truly great movie.

It comes so close. It does so many small things right.

But the movie just doesn’t include a couple of elements that some of its kid friendly predecessors absolutely nail, movie like “The Goonies,” “Stardust,” the Harry Potter films and “Enchanted.” The trailer promises a magical, urban update to the Arthurian legends in modern day Britain, and when it does this, it does it incredibly well. The storytelling is engaging and lovely and I wish they’d built more of the movie around that core concept.

But sadly much of the story relies heavily on more traditional fantasy setups and tropes that lack the same imagination as the modern-legend elements. It’s a little ungrounded, and tends to rush its young heroes through the motions of relationship building, without letting them grow and develop bonds organically. As a result, the movie’s tone is slightly inconsistent and it’s pacing is a little off.

There’s nothing bad about “The Kid Who Would Be King,” and there is so much of it I really enjoyed. It’s a charming, above-average fantasy flick designed to entertain your kids, with fabulous core messages that I can absolutely get behind.

But sadly, it falls just shy of being truly enchanting.

[SUGGESTED EMOJIS: Thumbs Up, Crazy Face]

‘POLAR’ (Not rated)

Amber-Rose Reed

There is a scene at the end of “Polar” that made me very nearly scream.

But not because it was scary.

The movie definitely has its grotesque and shocking moments (axes in heads, knives in eyes, etc.), but that wasn’t the root cause of my visceral reaction. I was angry because that scene was actually good. I was emotionally engaged, I wanted to know what happened next, and both actors in the scene nailed it.

Most Popular Stories
Safeway pushes Petaluma gas station over objections
Former Jewish spy in WWII to speak in Petaluma
Historic photos show what life was like in Sonoma County in 1939
Series of storms could dump as much as 6 inches on parts of county
Petaluma mural part of public art movement spreading through Sonoma County

It was too little, too late.

“Polar” clearly wants to be “John Wick” meets “Kill Bill.” It tries to do the things the John Wick movies do (show-casing a stylish, neo-noir world of assassins), but does it without understanding how those films do it so well (with excellent world-building, tension and wit). “Polar” is both overwritten and underwritten, about half-an-hour too long, and underutilizes its greatest strength - Mads Mikkelsen’s murderous, micro-expressive prowess. I mean, how do you make a movie about an assassin played by Mads Mikkelsen (star of the awesome and beautiful television show “Hannibal”) and then let other people do most of the killing?

There are films that can pull off the transition from over-saturated ultraviolence to minimalist quiet blanketed in snow. “Polar” is not one. There are films that successfully feature over-the-top caricatures alongside subtle, deeply internal characters, and manage to smartly contrast the two. “Polar” does not. Though there is something wonderfully satirical in its premise (a large company doesn’t want to pay your pension, so they just kill you) but I am half-convinced that small success was an accident.

There were, though (as mentioned above), glimmers of an interesting film here.

For one thing, I just really love watching Mads Mikkelsen.

He’s a wonderful actor in motion and in stillness, and I would watch an entire two hour movie of him reciting country names or teaching murder to second graders – both of which he does here. I also quite enjoyed Vanessa Hudgens, and Katheryne Winick. Hudgens in particular brought lots of life to dowdy, anxious Camille. I found her scenes (almost all of which were shared with Mikkelsen) to be among the most emotionally engaging, right down to the one that nearly made me scream.

Ultimately, “Polar” suffers from knowing what it wants to be and ignoring what it should have been: its own story.

[SUGGESTED EMOJIS: Thumbs Down, Angry Face]

Most Popular Stories
Historic photos show what life was like in Sonoma County in 1939
Former Jewish spy in WWII to speak in Petaluma
Safeway pushes Petaluma gas station over objections
Series of storms could dump as much as 6 inches on parts of county
How to enjoy SF Beer Week without leaving Sonoma County
The source of port
County to help bird rescue center find new home
Safety concern prompted SSU campus alert about reported rape in dorm