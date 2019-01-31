A brutal new Netflix movie about serial killers (released last weekend on the streaming service, and not available in movie theaters) and a mostly-charming, brand-new fantasy flick about British kids battling an army of skeletons (it just opened wide in movie theaters across the country). If these two movies seem to have nothing in common – aside from the inclusion of scores of dead people, with and without swords - that would be correct.

“Polar,” directed by MTV video-master Jonas Åkerlund, is the story of a newly retired hitman nicknamed The Black Kaiser (Mads Mikkelsen), who learns that his former employer now wants him dead, evidently to avoid paying him his promised life-long pension.

“The Kid Who Would be King,” helmed by Joe Cornish (“Attack the Block”), follows Alexander, a slightly nerdy English boy who stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur in an off-limits excavation at a London parking garage. In no time, he’s forming his own round table of adolescent “knights,” who must save the world from an evil sorceress hell-bent of ruling the living and the dead.

Here’s what two of our Millennial movie critics have to say.

‘THE KID WHO WOULD BE KING’ (PG)

Katie Wigglesworth

I want to start by listing the things about “The Kid Who Would Be King” that I thought really worked.

The kids are all good actors, especially Louis Serkis, who is a delight as Alexander the ‘once and future king’ of a new era. Many of the concepts are clever and the film is genuinely funny without ever resorting to cheap jokes. It is a fun fantasy romp for kids, and has some wonderful messages to deliver.

That said, “The Kid Who Would Be King” seems to be missing that special “something” to make it a truly great movie.

It comes so close. It does so many small things right.

But the movie just doesn’t include a couple of elements that some of its kid friendly predecessors absolutely nail, movie like “The Goonies,” “Stardust,” the Harry Potter films and “Enchanted.” The trailer promises a magical, urban update to the Arthurian legends in modern day Britain, and when it does this, it does it incredibly well. The storytelling is engaging and lovely and I wish they’d built more of the movie around that core concept.

But sadly much of the story relies heavily on more traditional fantasy setups and tropes that lack the same imagination as the modern-legend elements. It’s a little ungrounded, and tends to rush its young heroes through the motions of relationship building, without letting them grow and develop bonds organically. As a result, the movie’s tone is slightly inconsistent and it’s pacing is a little off.

There’s nothing bad about “The Kid Who Would Be King,” and there is so much of it I really enjoyed. It’s a charming, above-average fantasy flick designed to entertain your kids, with fabulous core messages that I can absolutely get behind.

But sadly, it falls just shy of being truly enchanting.

‘POLAR’ (Not rated)

Amber-Rose Reed

There is a scene at the end of “Polar” that made me very nearly scream.

But not because it was scary.

The movie definitely has its grotesque and shocking moments (axes in heads, knives in eyes, etc.), but that wasn’t the root cause of my visceral reaction. I was angry because that scene was actually good. I was emotionally engaged, I wanted to know what happened next, and both actors in the scene nailed it.