Big Easy launches fundraising campaign to reopen downtown music venue: “We’ve hit a wall!” So proclaims the owners of downtown Petaluma’s beloved Big Easy jazz club and dinner theater, the wildly popular underground venue on American Alley. City officials, citing improper compliance with city regulations, forced a temporary closure of the place in October, slapping owners with a mountain of fines and complex permit requirements.

Most of the venue’s fans don’t care who did (or did not do) what. They just want the doors open and the music back where it belongs. Co-owner Amber Driscoll has therefore launched a crowdfunding effort on the online fundraising site GoFundMe.org. With hopes of raising $20,000, the campaign went live on Jan. 17, and raised nearly a thousand dollars within 24 hours. That leaves just $19,000 to go. On the GoFundMe campaign page, Driscoll writes “The costs to reapply for permits multiple times, and make all of the building improvements the City of Petaluma is requiring, have been astronomical. Because they closed us down until we can get all permits approved and construction done, it has handicapped our ability to bring in enough money to cover these costs on our own.” Interested in making a donation? Visit GoFundMe.org, find the “search” button, and type in the words “Big Easy.”

Pun-themed Butter & Egg parade a salute to Clo the Cow’s 50th birthday: For 2019, the annual Butter & Egg Days celebration will bear the theme “It’s Always Punny in Petaluma,” a direct toot of the horn to Clover Sonoma’s beloved Clo the Cow mascot/celebrity/and pun-powered role model. Clover’s legendary billboards have made extravagant use of puns over the years. So not only will the parade encourage participants to go crazy with the dairy-themed wordplay, the Petaluma History Museum will host an exhibit of Clo the Cow artifacts, information, photos and (presumably) plenty of puns. Clover Sonoma, to mark the 50 year milestone of their bovine figurehead, will release a special Clo Birthday Cake ice cream flavor. Butter & Egg Days begin April 20, with the parade set for Saturday, April 27.

Organizers still looking for “Shakespeare’s Shorts”: More performers are being sought to deliver brief scenes from the works of William Shakespeare as part of April’s “Night of Shakespeare Shorts” at the Phoenix Theater. A joint project of Petaluma Shakespeare Company and the local Bard-themed publishing company Shakesprints, the competitive show (to be held April 6, at 7 p.m.) will alternate between selected scenes (to be judged by a panel of Shakespeare-savvy experts), and live music performed by local musicians. The judges will include representatives of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Utah Shakespeare Festival, San Francisco Shakespeare Festival and others. The scene chosen as the best will receive a $500 prize, with $100 awards going to Best Dramatic Scene and Best Comedic Scene. Interested participants can apply online at PetalumaShakespeare.org. Applications must be received by Feb. 15, 2019. All scenes should take between 8 and 10 minutes to perform.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com, or call 776-8462)