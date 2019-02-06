s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Petaluma Profile: John Busick, advocate for kids with Down syndrome

CLARK MILLER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | February 6, 2019, 10:03AM
| Updated 6 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

When a child is born with a disability, the family undergoes change and challenge.

John and Angela Busick of Petaluma experienced this when their firstborn, Jack, arrived nine years ago with Down syndrome, a genetic disorder. At first, their sole focus was Jack and his needs. But gradually they expanded their concern to include other children and families with similar issues. Today, they are the driving force behind the Down Syndrome Association North Bay and the annual Voices 4 Down Syndrome Gala, a fundraiser scheduled for March 23.

John Busick grew up in Petaluma, graduating from Casa Grande High School before going to Chico State for a degree in business management. He is the third-generation owner-operator of Bob Kunst Painting.

“When Angi became pregnant, we elected not to do tests for Down syndrome,” he said. So when the couple rushed to the hospital three weeks before term, alarmed by a shortage of embryonic fluid, they were far from ready for the news that the baby — delivered by C-section — had a condition that affects one in roughly 700 newborns.

“At first, you’re shocked. You cry and grieve. Finally you begin a difficult transition,” Busick said. “You say, ‘Hey, let’s figure this out.’ ”

Fortunately, the Busicks had just relocated to Petaluma, where friends and family could help them.

“Angi and I started meeting different families with similar issues,” he said.

This led to working with Becoming Independent in Santa Rosa. Eventually, it became clear that the Petaluma parents needed to build their own organization. The result was the Down Syndrome Association North Bay.

Meanwhile, at the age of four, Jack was diagnosed with leukemia, beginning a 2½-year course of chemo.

“It was hell,” Busick recalled, “tough on him and a huge stress on us and our marriage.”

But the Busicks pushed on, and John started wondering, in his words, “how we can help our kids seem less ‘foreign’ to others.”

He broached the idea of staging a big event where the workers would be children with Down syndrome. Angela reminded him that Jack was still in cancer treatment. A year later, she blessed the idea, and they went to work organizing the gala.

First, Busick contacted Lombardi Deli, which agreed to help. Then he contacted the Elks about using their space for an event. They were glad to participate. And so it went. Wine, beer, music, flowers, auction items — all donated.

“The last thing I imagined was the impact,” Busick said of the first gala. “We had big construction workers bawling like babies — and we sold 300 tickets and raised $75,000.”

Since then, the annual event has grown in popularity, raising nearly $1 million for educational programs and community-based services that benefit individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

Among the awards at the event are the Inclusive Employer of the Year, for a business that hires people with Down syndrome. Past recipients are Amy’s Kitchen and Oliver’s Markets. New this year will be the Advocate of the Year Award, for an individual with Down syndrome.

The 2019 recipient will be ten-year-old Brady Mauritson of Healdsburg.

Busick credits his grandfather, Bob Kunst, for inspiring him to become an activist. When Kunst retired from the painting business, he became a volunteer director of the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room, which helps feed the hungry in Petaluma.

Most Popular Stories
Snow blankets hills around Petaluma
Police: Two arrested in Petaluma with guns and drugs
Rep. Mike Thompson’s gun background check bill advancing to hearing
Sonoma County’s Democratic congressmen bristle at most of Trump’s address
Remodeled Victorian farmhouse on the market for $1.96M

“I grew up working with him there,” Busick said. “He was a big mentor to me.”

Another influence was high school teacher Lynne Moquete, who took her students to remote, severely impoverished areas of the Dominican Republic to help with construction projects.

Says Busick, “She taught us that the reward for giving is ten times bigger than that of taking.”

Angela feels that public perception of children with Down syndrome has improved in Petaluma in the past five years.

“My biggest message for everyone remains — don’t stare, say hi,” she said.

The Busicks have a second child, Charlie, age 7.

“The boys play together like regular brothers, but I think their relationship is a little sweeter than usual,” Angela said. “We talk openly about Jack’s life being a little harder than most.”

“I wouldn’t change Jack for who he is,” John added. “I want to change the world around him so that people see him as just another person. The biggest struggle for a parent (with Down syndrome) is with the public, not with the child.”

Most Popular Stories
Remodeled Victorian farmhouse on the market for $1.96M
Police: Two arrested in Petaluma with guns and drugs
Snow blankets hills around Petaluma
Sonoma County uncorks new tourism campaign
Petaluma hosts ‘One Billion Rising’ event
Rep. Mike Thompson’s gun background check bill advancing to hearing
Sonoma County’s Democratic congressmen bristle at most of Trump’s address
Petaluma workers commuting longer