Out and About in Petaluma

February 6, 2019, 10:03AM
| Updated 5 hours ago.
SHOTGUNS AND STAGECOACHES

Writer and historian John Boessenecker, the author of “Shotguns and Stagecoaches: The Brave Men Who Rode for Wells Fargo in the Wide West,” will ride into town on Sunday, Feb. 10, to read from his colorful book crammed with stories of cross country rides, attacks by highwaymen and bandits, and dangers of all kinds. 2 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com/

‘JOHN GRIDER’S CENTURY’

Acclaimed storyteller and self-described “history sleuth,” Sharon McGriff-Payne (author of “John Grider’s Century: African Americans in Solano, Napa and Sonoma Counties, 1845-1925) will be speaking this Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Petaluma Museum, telling the remarkable story of John Grider, a veteran of the Black Flag Revolt. 1 p.m. Free. 20 Second St. PetalumaMuseum.com.

‘SORRY TO BOTHER YOU’

Petaluma Film Alliance presents Boots Riley’s outrageous 2018 satire. Set in Oakland, this critically praised comedic masterpiece imagines an alternative version of the modern day Oakland, as a black telemarketer achieves success by changing his voice to sound white. That’s just the beginning. Wednesday, Feb. 13. Pre-show at 6 p.m., screening at 7 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

THE GREAT BLACK MIGRATION

The Petaluma Historical Museum opens its annual Black History Month exhibit on Thursday, Feb. 7. Running throughout the month of February, the show includes vivid photographs and gripping stories, showing how the center of African-American social, economic, political and cultural life shifted from the rural south to the northern cities. Free to the public. The museum is open Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.com.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place the first and third Thursdays of every month, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings are from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. The next meeting is Thursday, Feb. 7, with another on Thursday, Feb. 21. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

BOOK SALE

The Petaluma Regional Library’s annual spring book sale is happening again. Per tradition, the two-weekend-long book-buying extravaganza begins with a sale of kids’ titles on Friday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale continues on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with kids; books half-price all day. The library’s “General Sale” begins Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and continues Thursday and Friday, Feb. 14 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It all ends on Saturday, aka “Deal Day,” Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m., followed immediately by the Big Bag Sale, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., in which voracious readers can fill up a paper or canvas carrier for a mere $2 per bag. 100 Fairgrounds Dr.

STORYTIME FOR GROWNUPS

Petaluma’s appetite for good storytelling has been noticed. There’s another monthly story slam event in town. Dubbed Long Story Short, and hosted by storyteller Kay DeMartini, the show takes place at Griffo Distillery, 1320 Scott St. This month’s theme is “Red,” and in addition to those performers randomly chosen to share, storyteller Jon Lehre will be the “featured storyteller” at the end of the night. Friday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m. $15-$25. LongStoryShort.eventbrite.com.

STORYTIME FOR KIDS

As part of its celebration of Black History Month, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents an afternoon of stories, designed to highlight the contributions and histories of black Americans. A parent must be present. Saturday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m. to noon. Petaluma Museum, 20 Second St. PetalumaMuseum.com.

THE TRUTH ABOUT TIME

Petaluma’s Christian Science Church presents a talk by Dave Drew Hohle. Titled “Time is Not a Factor in Your Life,” the talk is Saturday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

TRIBUTE TO MARY OLIVER

The great American poet Mary Oliver, who passed away last month, will be honored in music and words at a candlelit celebration of her life and poetry. Her writings will be interspersed with the music Oliver most loved, from a trio of her favorite composers: Bach, Mozart and Schubert. The internationally renowned violinist Nigel Armstrong will perform, with Kayleen Asbo on piano. Oliver’s poems will be read aloud by a lineup of local performers and lovers of poetry. Sunday, Feb. 10, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 40 Fifth St. Donations accepted.

MythicaCommunity.org.

MASON BEE NURSERIES

The February gathering of the Petaluma Garden Club will feature a talk by Jilda Hellinga. Titled “Mason Bees: How to Run a Proper Bee Nursery in Your Garden” the talk will explain why local gardeners should encourage mason bees – described as gentle, solitary pollinators – to take up residence in your garden. The meeting is free, open to the public, and includes coffee and snacks. Monday, Feb. 11, at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd. 9:30 a.m.

SQUARE DANCING

The time-honored art and beloved traditions of square dancing continues every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall.

Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise.

Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers and curious persons are welcome to stop by and just watch. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

