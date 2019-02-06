THURSDAY
AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’
Playing vintage Western swing, Novato’s Ain’t Misbehavin’ will be acting up and singing sweetly at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.
FRIDAY
PETER WELKER
SEXTET
Petaluma’s favorite flugelhornist, Peter Welker, brings his all-star band to the Petaluma River, for an evening of hot jazz and cool grooves. River Front Café, 224 B St. 6 p.m. No cover. RiverFrontCafe.com.
AUGUST SUN
It’ll be a high energy evening of toe tapping rock n’ roll, as August Sun — founded by singer-songwriter-guitarist Christian Walsh, from the music-loving mountains Santa Cruz — play, upbeat, original “mountain rock” music that will keeps you dancing all night long. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. 8:30 p.m. $8 cover. TwiOaksRoadhouse.com.
SATURDAY
SWINGING UTTERS
Hanging around the Bay Area since the 1980s, the punk-powered band Swinging Utters will be joined by The New Trust, Cash Pony and Pagan Holiday for a furiously festive celebration of hard, happy, multi-influenced rock. Oh, and it’s a benefit for the Phoenix Theater’s ongoing effort to replace its roof and install a new fire safety sprinkler system. The Phoenix Theater, 201 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. $15. ThePhoenixTehater.com.
WHOLE LOTTA LOVE
(LED ZEPPELIN
BURLESQUE)
Described as the sauciest pre-Valentine’s celebration this side of The Misty Mountains, Whole Lotta Love is a full-on burlesque dance and circus show set to music by Led Zeppelin. Performed by Scarlett Siren & The Howlin’ Tramps, Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.). $25-$75. MysticTheatre.com.
THE BUZZ
What’s that sound? It’s The BuzZ, appearing this weekend at Rosen’s 256 North. You’ll get a peaceful, easy feelin’ from these first-rate local musicians, playing sweet, ’70s-style tunes from all across the light rock spectrum. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 7:30 p.m. No cover. 256North.com.
SUNDAY
TRIBUTE TO POET
MARY OLIVER
Violinist Nigel Armstrong will be performing some of the favorite classical works of the late, great poet Mary Oliver, in a special celebration featuring music and recitations of Oliver’s poetry. Yes, ‘Wild Geese’ will probably be inclided. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 40 Fifth St. 5 p.m. Donations accepted. MythicaCommunity.org.