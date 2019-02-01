EVERYONE’S A CRITIC: Sidewalks, in Petaluma, are increasingly becoming free-speech zones, as evidenced by a rash of recent chalk-drawn messages left here and there in the downtown area. They range in tone from conspicuously cryptic to courteous and kind. On a recent weekend, at the top of the stairs leading from Putnam Plaza to Kentucky Street, one could glimpse the words “Watch the Skies Above,” one word placed, from bottom to top, on the four highest steps. What we’re watching for was not explained. Meanwhile, not far away, just beyond American Alley at the edge of the plaza, someone exuberantly wrote, “Love is Love,” and included a pair of hearts, just for good measure. Despite the message’s obvious attempt at spreading a little good cheer and happiness, the succinct redundancy of the phrase inspired yet another chalk-carrying critic to add, in parentheses, “DUH.” Oh well. Many of us appreciate the sentiment, be it obvious or not, and wish to thank the writer for reminding us that just like love, “duh” is all around us.

‘DRAWDOWN’ DOWNTOWN: “We can reverse global warming,” says Petaluma activist Wayne Morgenthaler, “but we must begin now.” To engage local citizens in the effort, the local Aqus Community has joined up with Sonoma County Pachamama Alliance (aka SPCA), calling attention to the groundbreaking book “Drawdown,” a collection of environmental essays and calls to action, edited by Paul Hawken. The book contains what Morgenthaler calls, “The most comprehensive plan ever proposed to reverse global warming.” To spread the word, SPCA spokesperson Nelson Barry is hosting a local Drawdown workshop, Wednesday, Feb. 153, at The Bank Hub (formerly the Seed Bank). The workshop runs from 6-9 p.m. The event stands as an introduction to the ideas Drawdown, and is to be followed by a series of five workshops. Pachamama is an international organization that has been working to protect Equador’s Amazon rainforest from oil company development.

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER: Val Richman, known to many dance fans in the area as DJVal, will be spinning records and inspiring syncopated spontaneous choreography at next weekend’s Friday Night Fever, a fundraising dance for the Petaluma Arts Center. Attendees can view the current exhibit of paintings created in all 60 national parks, and dance the night away right there in the gallery. Friday, Feb. 15. The festivities begin at 7:30 p.m., and continue through 10:30 p.m., at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. Tickets $20 general, $17 for PAC members. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

