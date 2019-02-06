s
s
Helping Out: Coat drives, crowdfund campaigns and more

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
| February 6, 2019, 10:07AM
| Updated 6 hours ago.
ABOUT HELPING OUT

This is the Argus-Courier’s calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based nonprofits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com

ONE WARM COAT

Thursday, Feb. 7,

5-8 p.m.

101 Brewing Co.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Do you have a spare used coat or jacket in your closet, garage or storage unit? You can bet there’s someone out there who could use a bit of warmth as the wintry weather stretches on. Bring your coat (or two, or three) to Petaluma’s 101 Brewing Co. in Feb. 7, after 5 p.m., and the good folks at the brewery, with the help of One Warm Coat, will get it into the hands of someone who needs it.

WHO DOES IT HELP? One Warm Coat, founded in 1992, is a national nonprofit organization working to distribute free coats and jackets to those in need of warmth. The nonprofit assists local organizations nation-wide in mounting their own coat drives. All coats are distribute within and around those communities in which were collected. To date, One Warm Coat has hosted 31,000 coat drives, distributing more than five million coats along the way.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? 101 Brewing has plenty of tasty beers on tap, and snacks too. The tap room is at 1304 Scott St.

PETALUMA WOMAN’S CLUB

Friday, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m.

Petaluma Woman’s

Club

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for crab, salad, French bread, beer, wine, soda and the club’s famous “better than sex” cake. A live auction follows. $50. Petaluma Woman’s Club, 518 B St.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds benefit the Petaluma Woman’s Club’s historic building.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Get tickets at pwc-crab-feed.eventbright.com org through the clubhouse (762-4271) or Esther Schau (799-6077).

AN AFTERNOON IN VIENNA

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2 p.m.

Hermann Sons Hall.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Music and dancing to the gorgeous melodies of Johann Strauss, performed by violinist Kyle Craft. There will be a no-host bar, and delicious cakes and drinks available for purchase.

WHO DOES IT HELP? This event is a benefit for Lodge No. 26, Order of Hermann Sons.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Hermann Sons Hall is at 860 Western Ave. Cost is $5 at the door or in advance. To reserve tickets call Ruth at 794-7313 or Maria at 778-8066.

PHOENIX THEATER

SPRINKLER/ROOF

REPAIR

Crowdfunding

campaign

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Phoenix Theater needs an up-to-date sprinkler system and a brand new roof. Repairs are estimated to cost upwards of $200,000, and are required to keep the beloved local institution open. So far, about $35,000 has been raised through the nonprofit’s GoFundMe campaign.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Phoenix Center, a 501C3 organization, supports local youth through concerts, recreation space, a teen health clinic and numerous art and music programs.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, go to GoFundMe.com, and search “Save the Phoenix.” A donation in any amount is appreciated, and every little bit helps.

RUBY AZEVEDO CANCER TREATMENT

Crowdfunding campaign

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Jan. 2 of this year, Petaluma’s Ruby Rose Azevedo was diagnosed with Leukemia. She started treatment immediately, and it is expected to continue for two years. Ruby’s parents, Todd and Vanessa, have asked for their community’s help in absorbing the fast-climbing medical expenses, hoping for a minimum of $30,000, though they will need much more. As of this week, the campaign has raised almost $35,000.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Ruby Rose Azevedo lives in Petaluma with her family. She’s known for her bright smile and happy attitude.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, go to GoFundMe.com, and search “Ruby Azevedo.” A donation in any amount is appreciated, and every little bit helps.

MARIA COTTRILL, POST-SURGERY RENT/UTILITIES ASSISTANCE

Crowdfunding campaign

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma’s Maria Cottrill has had four major back and arm surgeries since September of 2017 – and a good chance of a lumbar fusion in the near future. She’s been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, and has been told that her back is deteriorating rapidly. The surgery should help with the pain, but till then, she’s unable to work. While waiting for her federal disability to be approved (best estimate: April), she’s asking her community for assistance with rent and utilities to carry her over till money starts coming in. Her modest goal is $3,000, a little over half-of-which has been raised so far.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Maria Cottrill lives in Petaluma. On the GoFundMe page, she writes, “Being disabled and poor is like having a stressful fulltime job. I’m normally very social, and this has kept me mostly at home.” Cottrill, whose jobs have generally required long hours at a computer, says she looks forward to getting back to work, but will likely need to acquire new skills for a new career.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, go to GoFundMe.com, and search “Maria Cottrill.” A donation in any amount is appreciated, and every little bit helps.

BUBBLES & BONBONS FOR BOUNTY

Thursday, Feb. 14,

6:30 p.m.

Hotel Petaluma

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Are you looking for something romantic to do on Valentine’s Day? Acclaimed jazz singer Bonnie Brooks, accompanied by pianist John Simon, will provide the musical backdrop for an evening of sweet treats, fine wines (with and without bubbles) and dancing.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Petaluma Bounty, a program of the Petaluma People Services Center, aims to increase and encourage access to fresh, healthy food. Petaluma Bounty not only operates its own garden in Petaluma, it accomplishes its overall mission through a number of educational and empowerment programs. PetalumaBounty.org

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Cost for the Bubbles and Bonbons events is $35-$75, on a sliding scale. Hotel Petaluma is at 205 Kentucky St. Tickets can be purchased at the door (while supplies last) or reserved in advance at BountyBubbles.bpt.me.

