The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2019

New titles and new positions highlight this week’s fiction and nonfiction bestseller list, as Petalumans finally buy more copies of “On a River Winding Home” (John Sheehy and Scott Hess’ gorgeous celebration of the Petaluma River) than Michelle Obama’s memoir, “Becoming.” This week marks the first time in months that “River” moves from No. 2 to No. 1. And for what it’s worth, “Becoming” wasn’t just knocked from No. 1, where it’s been since its debut in early November. That is thanks to Marie Kondo’s sensation-sparking guidebook “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” (now a popular Netflix series), which takes the No. 2 spot this week, “Becoming is No. 3 for the very first time.

Other notable points of interest include the arrival of the just-published “The Truths we Hold” (No. 4), by newly announced presidential candidate Kamala Harris, the complete absence of Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s “In My Words” (which has been a constant list-resident for weeks in a row), and the appearance of N.K. Jemisin’s 2015 fantasy epic “The Fifth Season.”

Big changes are also happening on the kids and young adults list.

In No. 1 is the just-released middle reader novel “The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise,” by Dan Gemeinhart (“Good Dog,” “Scar Island.” A road trip story, the book follows 12-year-old girl who lives in a school bus with her father, and how she recruits a series of lost and wandering characters to help her get back to her hometown before a developer raises a precious landmark associated with her dead mother.

Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,” last week’s No. 1, pops down to No. 2, while at No. 3 is “Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong,” by popular SF author Jud Winick, who will be visiting Copperfield’s on Friday, Feb. 15.

Appearing at No. 4 is Sophie Blackall’s picture book “Hello Lighthouse,” just named this year’s winner of the Caldecott Prize for illustrations in a children’s book.

FICTION &

NONFICTION

1. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ by John Sheehy & Scott Hess

2. ‘The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,’ by Marie Kondo

3.’ Becoming,’ written by Michelle Obama

4. ‘Truths We Hold,’ by Kamala Harris

5. ‘How to Change Your Mind,’ by Michael Pollan

6. ‘The Power,’ written by Naomi Alderman

7. ‘Deep Creek,’ written by Pam Houston

8. ‘The Fifth Season,’ by N.K. Jemisin

9. ‘Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,’ by Gail Honeyman

10. ‘Library Book,’ by Susan Orlean

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise,’ by Dan Gemeinhart

2. ‘Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,’ by Dav Pilkey

3. ‘Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong,’ by Judd Winick

4. ‘Hello Lighthouse,’ by Sophie Blackall

5. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Impossible Crime,’ written by Mac Barnett

6. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Meltdown,’ bwritten y Jeff Kinney

7. ‘Wild Robot,’ written by Peter Brown

8. ‘Kid Beowulf and The Song of Roland,’ written by Alexis Fajardo

9. ‘Fake Blood,’ written by Whitney Gardner

10. ‘Still Stuck,’ written by Shinsuke Yoshitake