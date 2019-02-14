Out and About in Petaluma: Stuff you should know about

FRIDAY NIGHT

FEVER BENFIT

Val Richman, known to many dance fans in the area as DJVal, will be spinning records and inspiring syncopated spontaneous choreography at this weekend’s Friday Night Fever, a fundraising dance for the Petaluma Arts Center. Attendees can view the current exhibit of paintings created in all 60 national parks, and dance the night away right there in the gallery. Friday, Feb. 15, 7:30-10:30 p.m., at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. Tickets $20 general, $17 for PAC members. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

IRISH HOOLEY

& SOCIAL

What’s a “hooley”? It is an old Irish word meaning “a boisterous party.” Exuberantly described as Petaluma’s “first” annual Irish Hooley & Social, this local celebration takes place Sunday, Feb. 17, 2-6 p.m. at the Petaluma Woman’s Club, 518 B St. There will be music, singing, dancing and “craic,” the Irish word for “enjoyable conversation.” $20. Kids under 12 welcome with adult supervision. For details, call Kasey at 280-1235.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT

A weekly support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place every Thursday morning at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings are from 10:30 a.m.-noon, with facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. The next meeting is Thursday, Feb. 21. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

BOOK SALE

The Petaluma Regional Library’s annual spring book sale is happening again. The “General Sale” begins Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 4-8 p.m., and continues Thursday and Friday, Feb. 14 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It all ends on Saturday, aka “Deal Day,” Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m., followed immediately by the Big Bag Sale, from 2-4 p.m., in which voracious readers can fill up a paper or canvas carrier for a mere $2 per bag. 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

SENIOR PAIN

SUPPORT GROUP

A new bi-weekly support group for aging adults with chronic pain has started in Petaluma, on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive. Facilitated by Susan Kay Gilbert, the meetings are designed to offer compassion, group support and realistic solutions to pain. 10:30 a.m.-noon. A donation of $5 is requested. Meetings are fragrance free.

‘MATILDA’

Petaluma Film Alliance presents director Danny DeVito’s delicious 1996 adaptation of Roald Dahl’s wickedly funny novel “Matilda,’ about a lonely girl with a genius-level IQ, appallingly unsupportive parents, a vicious, child-hating headmaster — and a few magic powers she’s not sure what to do with. This week’s screening includes a special guest: Hollywood composer David Newman (“Heathers,” “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” “War of the Roses”), who wrote and conducted “Matilda’s” whimsical score. Wednesday, Feb. 20. Pre-show at 6 p.m., screening at 7 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

SQUARE DANCING

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.