Your Weekend: February 14-February 17

THURSDAY

ROBERT JOSEPH

Born in a small Michigan town, Robert Joseph was a working scientist when he suddenly discovered the secret of life. Well, the meaning of his life, anyway, and that was music. So he blew up the laboratory (metaphorically) and hit the road, guitar in hand. Since then, he’s found he has a lot to say, and his songs say it all beautifully. See for yourself on Valentine’s Day, at Rosen’s 256 North, 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 7:30 p.m. No cover. 256North.com.

LA GUINGUETTE

There’s not much that is more romantic on Valentine’s Day than being serenaded in French. La Guinguette are Sonoma County masters of the French love song, and they are ready to make you fall in love this Thursday at Aqus Café, 198 H St. 7 p.m. No cover. Aqus.com.

MISNER & SMITH

The acclaimed folk-rock-Americana duo bring their affable stage presence and rich, highly poetic musical stylings to Lagunitas Brewery’s cool outdoor music garden and beer emporium. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

THE SAM CHASE

The Bay Area band with the unexpected ‘The’ in its name returns to Penngrove’s Twin Oaks Roadhouse for an evening of hard-rocking drinking songs performed by hard-drinking rockers. Singer-songwriter Willy Tea Taylor joins the show. 8 p.m. $15. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SATURDAY

THE SIDE MEN

Peter Welker leads his storied troupe of veteran session players known as The Side Men. Soon to release their star-studded debut album, they return to Red Brick, 101 Second St. 7-10 p.m. $5-$10 cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

HOUSE OF FLOYD

San Francisco’s House of Floyd brings the trippy genius of Pink Floyd to life with style, enthusiasm, projections, lasers and plenty of other PF-style theatrics. Straddling the various eras of Pink Floyd in one show, House of Floyd sometime perform the actual set-lists of historic Pink Floyd concerts. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $20. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

SATURDAY MORNING

SUNDAY FUN-DAY

Well, with football season officially over, Jamison’s Roaring Donkey is in the mood to celebrate, with a daylong Sunday “fun-day” featuring plenty of non-football activities. Classic cartoons from the ‘80s and ‘90s will be screened on every TV in the place. Special breakfast snacks and cocktails will be served. And attendees are invited to come dressed in their best, fluffiest pajamas. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Jamison’s Roaring Donkey, 146 Kentucky St. Roaring-Donkey.com.

DANIEL GLOVER

Here’s what San Francisco Classical Voice has to say about the brilliant pianist Daniel Glover (no relation to the brilliant actor with the similar name): “Brilliant” (see, ‘brilliant’ it’s a theme), “tender, whimsical, sparkling … Glover brought everything together into a well balanced, evenly measured medium. The elegance and civility of Glover’s approach was musically unimpeachable. Dazzling … golly can he play! I kept expecting smoke to emerge from the interior of the instrument … a flawless sense of Lisztian style incorporating its emotional depth.” Well, golly. See for yourself at an intimate concert this weekend at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. 7 p.m. $25. CinnabarTheater.org.

‘TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD’

The indelible, Oscar-winning 1962 movie comes back to the big screen as part of Boulevard Cinema’s Flashback series. Starring Best Actor winner Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch, Brock Peters as Tom Robinson and Robert Duval as Boo Radley, the film is an adaptation of the Pulitzer-winning book by Harper Lee. The gorgeous black-and-white cinematography by Russell Harlan (“Witness for the Prosecution,” “Rio Bravo”) was nominated for an Oscar, but lost out to “The Longest Day” (Jean Bergoin and Walter Wottitz). 57-years later, it’s still impressive. Trust us. This will be even better than playing football for the Methodists. 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. The film runs at the same times on Wednesday, Feb. 20. Cinemawest.com.