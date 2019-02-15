The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Feb. 4 -Feb. 10, 2019
“On a River Winding Home,” by Petalumans John Sheehy and Scott Hess, had a brief week atop the local bestselling books list, but has slipped downstream a bit this week, ending up at No. 4. Back on top is Michelle Obama’s memoir, “Becoming,” after a brief stint at No. 3. Moving into the No. 3 spot is Delia Owens’ gorgeous novel “Where the Crawdads Sing,” followed by Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s “My Own Words,” now in the No. 3 spot.
On the kids and young adults list are a couple of hot new titles, beginning with this week’s No. 1 book, “Noodlephant,” by Jacob Kramer. With witty prose and delightful illustrations by K-Fai Steele, the subversively charming picture book tells the story of a noodle-loving, free-spirited elephant targeted by wealthy, nonconformist-hating kangaroos, who attempt to implement a series of fascistic laws dictating which animals can eat which foods. At No. 8 is “On the Come Up,” the new YA novel by Angie Thomas, author of the bestselling “The Hate U Give.” The new book follows a young would-be rapper. Living on the edge of poverty with her widowed mother, desperately hoping to turn her unexpectedly controversial viral rap video into a real chance at making a new life.
FICTION
& NON-FICTION
1. ‘Becoming,’ written by Michelle Obama
2. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens
3. ‘My Own Words,’ by Ruth Bader Ginsburg
4. ‘On a River Winding Home,’ by John Sheehy & Scott Hess
5. ‘Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,’ written by Mark Manson
6. ‘Sing, Unburied, Sing,’ by Jesmyn Ward
7. ‘Truths We Hold,’ by Kamala Harris
8. ‘Sapiens,’ by Yuval Noah Harari
9. ‘Black Leopard, Red Wolf,’ by Marlon James
10. ‘Unsheltered,’ by Barbara Kingsolver
KIDS
& YOUNG ADULTS
1. ‘Noodlephant,’ by Jacob Kramer
2. ‘Smarty Marty Steps up Her Game,’ written by Amy Gutierrez
3. ‘Smarty Marty’s Got Game,’ by Amy Gutierrez
4. ‘Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,’ by Dav Pilkey
5. ‘Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong,’ by Judd Winick
6. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Impossible Crime,’ written by Mac Barnett
7. ‘Terrible Two, written by Mac Barnett
8. ‘On the Come Up,’ by Angie Thomas
9. ‘Ivy and Bean, by Annie Barrows
10. ‘Elmo’s Big Lift-and-Look Book,’ by Anna Ross & Joe Mathieu
(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)