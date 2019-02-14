SHERYL CAHILL INVITES FRIENDS AND FANS TO HELP CELEBRATE 45th ANNIVERSARY OF STATION HOUSE CAFÉ: On Friday, Feb. 22, Petaluma restaurateur Sheryl Cahill will be hosting a party to celebrate the 45th birthday of Pt. Reye’s Station’s iconic Station House Café, which she has owned and operated since 2005. Opening in February of 1974, the café has become a beloved homegrown landmark, and under Cahill’s leadership, its reputation among locals and travelers alike has only amplified. To mark the occasion, the café will be offering complimentary hors d’oeuvres, live music (by Rhythmtown Jive), a champagne toast and a fun-filled “Anniversary Raffle.” To be entered in the raffle, write down a favorite Station House Café memory and send it to info-@stationhousecafe.com. On the 22nd, the festivities run from 5-7 p.m.
BUTTER & EGG DAY PARADE SEEKS VOLUNTEERS: Of the estimated 30,000 humans who will be part of this year’s Butter & Egg Parade on Saturday, April 27, an impressive number (often described by organizers as a “small army”) will be volunteers working together to make the whole thing happen. Volunteers are needed for any number of positions, from acting as safety monitors, carrying banners, setting up and breaking down, working in the beer booth, and much more. All volunteers will be required to attend the Volunteer Training Meeting on Tuesday, April 17, at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Volunteers also get to attend a post-Butter & Egg volunteer party, with dinner and prizes. Download a volunteer sign-up form at PetalumaDowntown.com. Click the tab that reads “Volunteer.” Minimum age for volunteering is 13 years old. For more info or to have a form e-mailed to you, call 762-9348.
(Have a good idea for a BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com or call 766-8462)